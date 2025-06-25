Roc Nation’s Jay-Z Tipped as 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner

Sources hint that Jay-Z might step onto the field at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. This would mark his first time performing at the Super Bowl, an event his company organizes.

Since striking a $25 million agreement in 2019, Jay-Z's firm, Roc Nation, has overseen and advised on the selection of players for the NFL's mid-game show. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to Bloomberg about extending the deal last October, stating, "It's been a mutually positive relationship."

"I'm not sure either one of us really spend much time talking about contracts," Goodell said at an NFL owners meeting last year. "Jay is happy. Desiree Perez [the company's chief executive officer] is happy. I'm happy, so we're all good."

Show runner Jesse Collins shared with Variety in a chat around September last year that Jay-Z chooses all the headliners. "It's a decision that Jay makes. Since we've been on board with that show, he's made it every year, and it's been amazing. He's always picked right!"

The NFL hasn't responded to these rumors. They stick to their usual timing, naming performers each September before the season starts.

Back in 2019, Jay-Z spoke out about his reasons for passing on past Super Bowl chances. "The process of selection was fractured. You take four artists and everyone thinks they're playing the Super Bowl. It's almost like this interview process. That's not even good math. After three years, nine people are upset and three people play. Ain't that many superstars in the world. You're gonna run out of people that want to play...," he said to Business Insider in February 2023.

With Roc Nation at the helm, the show has brought out big names — Shakira lit up the stage with Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd owned his solo spot, while Kendrick Lamar shared the spotlight with Snoop Dogg. Rihanna dazzled crowds at her show in 2023.

We haven't heard a solo album from Jay-Z since 4:44 hit speakers in 2017. A Super Bowl spot would break his stretch away from solo shows.