Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: June 27 – June 29
Whether you're looking for baseball, outdoor yoga, dance recitals, or live music, Fayetteville has a great weekend of events for you. Cheer for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, practice being centered at Soulful Sundays, or bust a move with Roland's Dance Studio. It's a great time to get out and enjoy the city's summer vibe.
Fayetteville Woodpeckers vs. Augusta GreenJackets
- What: Minor League Baseball action with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers vs. the Augusta GreenJackets
- When: Tuesday, June 24 through Thursday, June 26, 2025, at 7:35 p.m.; Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; and Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 5:05 p.m.
- Where: Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., Fayetteville
- Cost: Tickets start at $12
The Fayetteville Woodpeckers host the Augusta GreenJackets from June 24 to 29 at Segra Stadium, featuring nightly promotions. Enjoy $2 tacos and $4 tallboys on Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday (June 24), Dollar Dogs and Bark in the Park on Wednesday (June 25), and Thirsty Thursday with $5 brews and Night OUT for Pride on Thursday (June 26). Friday (June 27) features Margaritaville Night and a jersey giveaway. Saturday (June 28) brings Black Ops Night with replica jerseys. Close out Sunday (June 29) with Bluey at the Ballpark and Sunday Funday, including postgame family activities and Family 4 Packs ticket deals.
Soulful Sundays: Hike, Flow & Sound in Nature
- What: Outdoor yoga and mindful movement with Soulful Sundays
- When: Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. (recurring event)
- Where: Lake Rim Park, 2214 Tar Kiln Drive, Fayetteville
- Cost: Free
Experience renewal at Soulful Sundays: Hike, Flow & Sound in Nature, a 75-minute outdoor journey at Lake Rim Park. Begin with a self-paced walk, jog, or hike, followed by a grounding yoga session and an immersive sound bath. Open to all levels, this nature-based experience is designed to restore balance and calm through mindful movement and sound healing. Bring your mat, towel, and water, and take this time to reconnect with yourself and the natural world around you.
Social Dance Lessons With Rolands Dance Studio
- What: Learn to dance with Rolands Dance Studio
- When: Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 8 to 10 p.m. (recurring event)
- Where: Paddy's Irish Public House, 2606 Raeford Road, Suite B, Fayetteville
- Cost: Free
Join Rolands Dance Studio for social dance lessons on Saturday, June 28. Open to ages 18+, this fun and engaging evening covers styles from Salsa to Swing — no partner or experience is required. Instructors Roland and Catherine rotate partners throughout the session, helping you build rhythm, connection, and confidence on the dance floor. No cover before 9 p.m., so get there early and step into something new.
Other Events
Fayetteville comes alive with music, dance, and community spirit during a vibrant weekend of events. From live performances and creative showcases to high-energy celebrations, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
- Red, White and Boom at Fort Bragg: Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Main Post Parade Field, 25 Capron St., Fort Bragg - Featuring Ludacris, Parmalee and Neon Trees
- Inspiration Dance Academy 8th Annual Recital Showcase: Sunday, June 29, 2025, at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Crown Complex, 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville
- District Vibe at 4th Friday: Friday, June 27, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m. at 222 Hay St., Fayetteville