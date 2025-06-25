Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: June 27 – June 29

Whether you're looking for baseball, outdoor yoga, dance recitals, or live music, Fayetteville has a great weekend of events for you. Cheer for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, practice being centered at Soulful Sundays, or bust a move with Roland's Dance Studio. It's a great time to get out and enjoy the city's summer vibe.

Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., Fayetteville Cost: Tickets start at $12

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers host the Augusta GreenJackets from June 24 to 29 at Segra Stadium, featuring nightly promotions. Enjoy $2 tacos and $4 tallboys on Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday (June 24), Dollar Dogs and Bark in the Park on Wednesday (June 25), and Thirsty Thursday with $5 brews and Night OUT for Pride on Thursday (June 26). Friday (June 27) features Margaritaville Night and a jersey giveaway. Saturday (June 28) brings Black Ops Night with replica jerseys. Close out Sunday (June 29) with Bluey at the Ballpark and Sunday Funday, including postgame family activities and Family 4 Packs ticket deals.

Lake Rim Park, 2214 Tar Kiln Drive, Fayetteville Cost: Free

Experience renewal at Soulful Sundays: Hike, Flow & Sound in Nature, a 75-minute outdoor journey at Lake Rim Park. Begin with a self-paced walk, jog, or hike, followed by a grounding yoga session and an immersive sound bath. Open to all levels, this nature-based experience is designed to restore balance and calm through mindful movement and sound healing. Bring your mat, towel, and water, and take this time to reconnect with yourself and the natural world around you.

Paddy's Irish Public House, 2606 Raeford Road, Suite B, Fayetteville Cost: Free

Join Rolands Dance Studio for social dance lessons on Saturday, June 28. Open to ages 18+, this fun and engaging evening covers styles from Salsa to Swing — no partner or experience is required. Instructors Roland and Catherine rotate partners throughout the session, helping you build rhythm, connection, and confidence on the dance floor. No cover before 9 p.m., so get there early and step into something new.

Other Events

Fayetteville comes alive with music, dance, and community spirit during a vibrant weekend of events. From live performances and creative showcases to high-energy celebrations, there's something for everyone to enjoy.