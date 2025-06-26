Rappers Ken Carson and Don Toliver Trade Jabs on Social Media After Festival Remarks

At Chicago's Summer Smash Festival 2025, Ken Carson started a beef fest. His June 22 set turned into a verbal attack on Don Toliver and Yeat.

"F**k you talkin' bout? Ain't no duos, we ain't teamed up on yo b***h ass yet!" Carson shouted to the packed crowd, as reported by Hot New Hip Hop. Many quickly interpreted his words as him taking direct shots at Toliver and Yeat's upcoming work together.

Toliver shot back through his Instagram story with sharp words: "N***as be On the Lame S**t just get your money and go Home lol." Ken didn't stand down and clapped back again, writing, "U the worst thing that happened to your BM p*SSy ahh," referencing Toliver's partner Kali Uchis.

Toliver got the last word as of now, adding fuel to the fire by saying, "My BM got more money then [sic] you n***as you need to work harder [with more crying-laughing emojis]."

The situation worsened when Carson made comments about Kali Uchis, who is dating Toliver. Soon after, both artists deleted their stories and wiped their social media clean of the clash.

This fight comes during big wins for both. Carson's latest album, More Chaos, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 chart. The album sold 59,500 units in its first week out — his first time breaking into the top spots.

Two days before Carson's set, Toliver and Yeat took the same stage. They played new songs from their joint record, keeping the release date under wraps.

The split between Carson and Yeat started in 2022. After working on "Gëek High," they cut ties on social media, hinting at behind-the-scenes tension.

Carson's career got a big boost when JAY-Z picked "Jennifer's Body" for his 2023 playlist, putting him next to stars like Drake, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj.

In an interview with PopKIllerTV last year, Ken Carson shared insights into his music philosopy and relationship with his hardcore fans. "I think it plays a lot with being true to yourself. I feel like people gravitate to things they could relate to and feel other than it being another rapper because there's a million rappers," he expressed.