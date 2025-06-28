This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 28
June 28 held many iconic moments that shaped the hip-hop and R&B music industry. American rappers Trick Trick and Sire were born on this day. Both artists have contributed massively…
June 28 held many iconic moments that shaped the hip-hop and R&B music industry. American rappers Trick Trick and Sire were born on this day. Both artists have contributed massively to the hip-hop scene, including albums and collaborations with renowned figures such as Eminem, Ice Cube, and Will. I. Am. R&B singers Eric Benét and Tamar Braxton also dropped their joint hit single "Something We Can Make Love To" on this day. The track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart, making it Benét's fourth track to top that list.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
June 28 marked the beginning of a new chapter for several hip-hop and R&B artists who put their work out there and met or exceeded everyone's expectations:
- 2005: American rapper Royce da 5'9″ released Independent's Day, his third studio album. One of the standout aspects of this collection was that it featured independent and unsigned artists, illustrating Royce's devotion to empowering hip-hop talent. Many critics ranked it among the best albums of 2005, lauding the rapper's lyrical prowess.
- 2019: American hip-hop duo Freddie Gibbs and Madlib dropped their second collaborative studio album, Bandana. Its tracklist of fifteen songs included "Obrigado," "Crime Pays," "Flat Tummy Tea," and "Gat Damn." It reached No. 21 on the Billboard 200, with critics commending the album's unconventional beats.
- 2024: American rapper Megan Thee Stallion released Megan, which was her third studio album. Like the singer's second album, Traumazine, it was a colossal success, debuting at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. Some of the most successful singles from the album were "Boa," "Hiss," "Cobra," and "Mamushi."
- 2024: Lupe Fiasco, a well-known American rapper and record producer, dropped Samurai, his ninth studio album. With only eight tracks, it was the artist's shortest release and received positive reactions from fans and critics for its conciseness. It reached No. 23 on the UK R&B Albums chart.
- 2024: Lil Yachty and James Blake released their joint album Bad Cameo. Blending Yachty's upbeat mood with Blake's soft, vulnerable tone, this collection broke the mold — one of the reasons it received positive reviews.
Cultural Milestones
A couple of noteworthy cultural moments that took place on June 28:
- 2008: American rapper Jay-Z became the first hip-hop artist to headline the Glastonbury Festival. This fact took many by surprise because the British event had always leaned toward rock music. While some were excited about Jay-Z's performance, others, such as English singer Noel Gallagher, expressed disapproval. Nevertheless, it demonstrated that the festival was finally embracing cultural and musical diversity.
- 2023: R&B artist Alicia Keys commenced her Keys to the Summer Tour with a charismatic performance at the FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The tour, which included over 20 cities across North America, earned brownie points for its unique 360-degree stage that helped deliver a more immersive experience.
June 28 is a day that has witnessed celebrity birthdays, album releases, and show-stopping performances, explaining why it has a special place in the hearts of many hip-hop and R&B lovers.