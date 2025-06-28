This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: June 28

June 28 held many iconic moments that shaped the hip-hop and R&B music industry. American rappers Trick Trick and Sire were born on this day. Both artists have contributed massively to the hip-hop scene, including albums and collaborations with renowned figures such as Eminem, Ice Cube, and Will. I. Am. R&B singers Eric Benét and Tamar Braxton also dropped their joint hit single "Something We Can Make Love To" on this day. The track peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay chart, making it Benét's fourth track to top that list.