T-Pain Criticizes Drake for Not Following His Own Retirement Advice Amid New Music Ventures

T-Pain has called out Drake for not heeding his own advice and leaving the rap world. In 2023, in an interview, the "God's Plan" hitmaker got behind the idea of a "graceful exit" from the music industry to allow the next generation to take over.

Speaking to Patrick Johnson and Michael Esiobu, T-Pain shared that Drake's comments prompted him to reconsider his path as a rapper.

"The one thing I learned from Drake, here's the crazy thing, the one thing I learned from but one thing he hasn't followed — his own words," the Florida native revealed. "Drake said, 'I want to be one of those people that gracefully bows out and not get kicked out.'" T-Pain continued.

In another interview, T-Pain expressed his decision to step back from music, emphasizing that he no longer desires to impress others or compete in the industry.

"I'm not trying to impress y'all n—s. Y'all n—s don't give a f—k if I live or die. Why the f—k would I keep trying to impress y'all? I'm out. I'm done. I did everything that I'm trying to do. I changed the game. I made a sound. What else?" The "Good Life" rapper added.

T-Pain feels Drake has turned into someone he promised not to become a few years ago.

Despite alluding to early retirement, the "Hotline Bling" singer is still making big moves. Earlier this year, he joined forces with Canadian rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR to release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, their collaborative album with 21 tracks.

In mid-April, Drake also confirmed he was working on a new album during a live stream with internet personality Adin Ross.

He recently responded to T-Pain's criticism by dissing him on Instagram. He claimed the The Masked Singer winner has always had it in for him.