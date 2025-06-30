ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

T-Pain Criticizes Drake for Not Following His Own Retirement Advice Amid New Music Ventures

T-Pain has called out Drake for not heeding his own advice and leaving the rap world. In 2023, in an interview, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker got behind the idea of…

Dawn Palmer-Quaife
A split image of T-Pain performing onstage during Day 1 of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture on the left and Drake attending the LA Premiere Of HBO's "Euphoria" at The Cinerama Dome on the right.
Derek White/Stringer via Getty Images / Josh Brasted/Stringer via Getty Images

T-Pain has called out Drake for not heeding his own advice and leaving the rap world. In 2023, in an interview, the "God's Plan" hitmaker got behind the idea of a "graceful exit" from the music industry to allow the next generation to take over.

Speaking to Patrick Johnson and Michael Esiobu, T-Pain shared that Drake's comments prompted him to reconsider his path as a rapper.  

"The one thing I learned from Drake, here's the crazy thing, the one thing I learned from but one thing he hasn't followed — his own words," the Florida native revealed. "Drake said, 'I want to be one of those people that gracefully bows out and not get kicked out.'" T-Pain continued. 

In another interview, T-Pain expressed his decision to step back from music, emphasizing that he no longer desires to impress others or compete in the industry.

"I'm not trying to impress y'all n—s. Y'all n—s don't give a f—k if I live or die. Why the f—k would I keep trying to impress y'all? I'm out. I'm done. I did everything that I'm trying to do. I changed the game. I made a sound. What else?" The "Good Life" rapper added. 

T-Pain feels Drake has turned into someone he promised not to become a few years ago. 

Despite alluding to early retirement, the "Hotline Bling" singer is still making big moves.  Earlier this year, he joined forces with Canadian rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR to release $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, their collaborative album with 21 tracks. 

In mid-April, Drake also confirmed he was working on a new album during a live stream with internet personality Adin Ross. 

He recently responded to T-Pain's criticism by dissing him on Instagram. He claimed the The Masked Singer winner has always had it in for him. 

"This guy always had resentment for me [laughing emoji]. You can hear it every time he speaks on my name." Drake commented.

DrakeT-Pain
Dawn Palmer-QuaifeWriter
Related Stories
Kehlani Drops New Music Video “Folded” Showing Off Dance Moves and Artistry
MusicKehlani Drops New Music Video “Folded” Showing Off Dance Moves and ArtistryQueen Quadri
Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo’s Fight Over The Neptunes Name Affects New Clipse Album
MusicPharrell Williams and Chad Hugo’s Fight Over The Neptunes Name Affects New Clipse AlbumQueen Quadri
Drake and Playboi Carti Tease New Track, Sparking Fan Frenzy and Speculation
MusicDrake and Playboi Carti Tease New Track, Sparking Fan Frenzy and SpeculationDawn Palmer-Quaife
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect