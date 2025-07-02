ContestsEvents
Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: July 4-July 6

Fayetteville is bursting with patriotic pride this Fourth of July weekend, offering a full lineup of events for all ages. From thrilling baseball and spectacular fireworks to outdoor concerts, parades,…

People Watching Firework Display At Night
Fayetteville is bursting with patriotic pride this Fourth of July weekend, offering a full lineup of events for all ages. From thrilling baseball and spectacular fireworks to outdoor concerts, parades, and small-town charm, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate. Whether you're enjoying live music, carnival games, or family activities, these events promise a festive and memorable holiday.

Fayetteville Woodpeckers Red, White, & Blue Weekend

  • What: MiLB action with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers versus the Carolina Mudcats
  • When: Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; and Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 5:05 p.m.
  • Where: Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., Fayetteville
  • Cost: Tickets start at $12

Celebrate Red, White, & Blue Weekend with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers baseball as they take on Carolina in a festive three-game homestand. Enjoy the season's two biggest postgame fireworks shows on July 4 and 5. On July 6, the first 1,000 fans receive a Stars & Stripes bucket hat courtesy of The Big 95.7 KML. Sunday also features Faith & Family Night, kids running the bases, catch in the outfield, and a Family 4-Pack deal with tickets, hot dogs, and drinks for just $49 with the code FAMILY.

Independence Day Symphony Concert and Fireworks

  • What: Outdoor concert and fireworks presented by the City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra
  • When: Friday, July 4, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6)
  • Where: Festival Park, 335 Ray Ave., Fayetteville
  • Cost: Free

Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Independence Concert and Fireworks, presented by the City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra. This festive evening features a live symphonic performance and a dazzling fireworks display. Guests can enjoy food and beverage vendors on-site while soaking in the patriotic atmosphere.

Other Events

Enjoy a festive weekend with music, community spirit, and local celebrations. From parades and live bands to laid-back evening performances, there are numerous ways to immerse yourself in the summer atmosphere:

Fayetteville
