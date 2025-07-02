Things To Do in Fayetteville This Weekend: July 4-July 6
Fayetteville is bursting with patriotic pride this Fourth of July weekend, offering a full lineup of events for all ages. From thrilling baseball and spectacular fireworks to outdoor concerts, parades, and small-town charm, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate. Whether you're enjoying live music, carnival games, or family activities, these events promise a festive and memorable holiday.
Fayetteville Woodpeckers Red, White, & Blue Weekend
- What: MiLB action with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers versus the Carolina Mudcats
- When: Friday, July 4, and Saturday, July 5, 2025, at 7:05 p.m.; and Sunday, July 6, 2025, at 5:05 p.m.
- Where: Segra Stadium, 460 Hay St., Fayetteville
- Cost: Tickets start at $12
Celebrate Red, White, & Blue Weekend with the Fayetteville Woodpeckers baseball as they take on Carolina in a festive three-game homestand. Enjoy the season's two biggest postgame fireworks shows on July 4 and 5. On July 6, the first 1,000 fans receive a Stars & Stripes bucket hat courtesy of The Big 95.7 KML. Sunday also features Faith & Family Night, kids running the bases, catch in the outfield, and a Family 4-Pack deal with tickets, hot dogs, and drinks for just $49 with the code FAMILY.
Independence Day Symphony Concert and Fireworks
- What: Outdoor concert and fireworks presented by the City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra
- When: Friday, July 4, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. (gates open at 6)
- Where: Festival Park, 335 Ray Ave., Fayetteville
- Cost: Free
Celebrate the Fourth of July with the Independence Concert and Fireworks, presented by the City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville Symphony Orchestra. This festive evening features a live symphonic performance and a dazzling fireworks display. Guests can enjoy food and beverage vendors on-site while soaking in the patriotic atmosphere.
Other Events
Enjoy a festive weekend with music, community spirit, and local celebrations. From parades and live bands to laid-back evening performances, there are numerous ways to immerse yourself in the summer atmosphere:
- Hope Mills Independence Day Parade: Friday, July 4, 2025, at 10 a.m. from Rockfish Elementary to Hope Mills Middle School in Hope Mills
- The Guy Unger Band: Saturday, July 6, 2025, at 8 p.m. at Paddy's Irish Pub, 2606 Raeford Road, Suite B, Fayetteville
- MikeMickXer at Wana Navu Kava in Fayetteville: Saturday, July 5, 2025, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Wana Navu Kava Bar, 500 N. Reilly Road, Suite 106, Fayetteville