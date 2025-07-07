This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: July 7

History is made every day. In the big moments, yes, but the small moments matter, too. Hip hop & R&B has seen its fair share of small and big moments on July 7 in years past. Some are the start of something big, while others signify huge shifts in the industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Let's start with the hits that lit up the charts and pushed hip-hop and R&B to new heights.

2003: Beyonce and Jay-Z made Billboard headlines as their single "Crazy In Love" moved to the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart. It had spent eight weeks on the chart and moved up from the No. 3 spot in the previous week.

Beyonce and Jay-Z made Billboard headlines as their single "Crazy In Love" moved to the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 chart. It had spent eight weeks on the chart and moved up from the No. 3 spot in the previous week. 2018: Hip-hop was dominating the charts, and "I Like It" moved up to the No. 1 spot this week. Featuring Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, this single spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was in the No. 2 spot beforehand.

Hip-hop was dominating the charts, and "I Like It" moved up to the No. 1 spot this week. Featuring Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin, this single spent 12 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and was in the No. 2 spot beforehand. 2023: "Barbie World" debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the No. 7 spot. This song featured Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Aqua.

Cultural Milestones

Beyond the music itself, this week also gave us important cultural markers—from artist birthdays to powerful global events.

1966: Christopher Chijioke "Chi" Modu was born in Arondizuogu, Nigeria. He would go on to become a celebrated hip-hop photographer who helped capture the essence of hip-hop in the 90s.

Christopher Chijioke "Chi" Modu was born in Arondizuogu, Nigeria. He would go on to become a celebrated hip-hop photographer who helped capture the essence of hip-hop in the 90s. 1990: Australian rapper and songwriter Iggy Azalea was born in Sydney. She is perhaps most noticeably known for her single "Fancy," which is part of her The New Classic album that was released in 2014.

Australian rapper and songwriter Iggy Azalea was born in Sydney. She is perhaps most noticeably known for her single "Fancy," which is part of her The New Classic album that was released in 2014. 2007: In the midst of battling climate change, the Live Earth concert took place around the world to help change things for good. Key hip hop, R&B, and rap artists who performed during this concert included Snoop Dogg, the Black Eyed Peas, and the Beastie Boys.

Notable Recordings and Performances

No look back would be complete without honoring the albums and performances that helped shape the sound and direction of hip-hop.

1986: Doug E. Fresh released his debut album, Oh, My God! The tracklist included songs like "Nuthin'," "The Show (Oh My God! - Re-Mix)," and "Play This Only At Night."

Doug E. Fresh released his debut album, Oh, My God! The tracklist included songs like "Nuthin'," "The Show (Oh My God! - Re-Mix)," and "Play This Only At Night." 1987: Perhaps one of the most influential album releases that changed hip hop, Paid In Full, was released on July 7, 1987. Eric B. & Rakim's debut album influenced how people would approach rap music in the years to come.

Perhaps one of the most influential album releases that changed hip hop, Paid In Full, was released on July 7, 1987. Eric B. & Rakim's debut album influenced how people would approach rap music in the years to come. 1998: Noreaga released his debut album N.O.R.E. This was the artist's first solo album and featured hits like "Banned From TV" and "Superthug."