Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to Speak at Fayetteville Habitat Event

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will speak at a Fayetteville Area Habitat For Humanity event in September at Fayetteville State University.

Brandon Plotnick
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 04: U.S. Supreme Court Nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson meets with Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) on Capitol Hill, April 04, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Senate Judiciary Committee is meeting today to hold a vote on the nomination of Jackson. If approved by the Committee the full Senate is expected to vote later this week. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will reflect on her groundbreaking journey and discuss her new memoir, Lovely One, during an event hosted by the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity.

The event is set for Thursday, September 4 at Seabrook Auditorium on the campus of Fayetteville State University. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. for attendee screening, with strict security measures in place. Pre-registration is required, and does not guarantee a seat. You can pre-register here: https://fayettevillenchabitat.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/23896

This appearance marks a significant moment for Justice Jackson, who made history in 2022 as the first Black woman and the first former public defender to be appointed to the nation’s highest court. Her story is one of perseverance, public service, and a deep commitment to justice.

"Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is proud to host a one-on-one conversation between Brandon Price, CEO of Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, and United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson about her new memoir, Lovely One, an unflinching account of her life and world, tracing her family’s ascent from segregation to her historic confirmation on America’s highest court as the first female Black justice within the span of one generation."

All guests will be required to go through security screening, including bag checks and ticket verification. Arriving early is strongly recommended to ensure a smooth entry process.

Justice Jackson’s path to the Supreme Court began in Miami, where her upbringing helped shape her dedication to the law. She earned both her undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard, where she served as an editor of the Harvard Law Review.

She later clerked for Justice Stephen Breyer, whose seat she would eventually fill. Her legal career includes time as vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, where she focused on criminal justice reform, and a 2013 appointment to the D.C. District Court by President Barack Obama. In 2021, President Joe Biden nominated her to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals before elevating her to the Supreme Court.

Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
