Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to Speak at Fayetteville Habitat Event

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will speak at a Fayetteville Area Habitat For Humanity event in September at Fayetteville State University.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson will reflect on her groundbreaking journey and discuss her new memoir, Lovely One, during an event hosted by the Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity.

The event is set for Thursday, September 4 at Seabrook Auditorium on the campus of Fayetteville State University. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. for attendee screening, with strict security measures in place. Pre-registration is required, and does not guarantee a seat. You can pre-register here: https://fayettevillenchabitat.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/23896

This appearance marks a significant moment for Justice Jackson, who made history in 2022 as the first Black woman and the first former public defender to be appointed to the nation’s highest court. Her story is one of perseverance, public service, and a deep commitment to justice.

"Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity is proud to host a one-on-one conversation between Brandon Price, CEO of Fayetteville Area Habitat for Humanity, and United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson about her new memoir, Lovely One, an unflinching account of her life and world, tracing her family’s ascent from segregation to her historic confirmation on America’s highest court as the first female Black justice within the span of one generation."

All guests will be required to go through security screening, including bag checks and ticket verification. Arriving early is strongly recommended to ensure a smooth entry process.

Justice Jackson’s path to the Supreme Court began in Miami, where her upbringing helped shape her dedication to the law. She earned both her undergraduate and law degrees from Harvard, where she served as an editor of the Harvard Law Review.