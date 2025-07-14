ContestsEvents
Twitch Star Kai Cenat Reveals A Boogie, Nino Paid, Lil Uzi Vert as Dream Record Label Artists

During a spicy Hot Ones interview on July 10, Twitch sensation Kai Cenat named his top picks for a dream record label: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Nino Paid, and Lil Uzi…

Queen Quadri
Kai Cenat speaks onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City.
Slaven Vlasic / Stringer via Getty Images

During a spicy Hot Ones interview on July 10, Twitch sensation Kai Cenat named his top picks for a dream record label: A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Nino Paid, and Lil Uzi Vert.

"I ain't gonna lie. I love A Boogie. A Boogie is somebody if I feel like I was able to build around him and go crazy, I feel like he's underrated," said Cenat. He went on to support his East Coast pal, adding: "You feel what I'm saying? I feel like A Boogie's really underrated, and it might be a biased take because I'm from New York, but I really do feel like that."

The streaming star picked Maryland newcomer Nino Paid next. Cenat praised the artist's unique sound, saying: "He's really new, but I've been gravitating to his music." It turns out his short but sharp tracks caught Cenat's attention.

For his final pick, Cenat chose Lil Uzi Vert. "I'm not gonna lie. He's just fun to be around. Lil Uzi's another person that, if he wanted to stream, he can. I think Uzi can do anything. Like no, I'm so serious. I think he can adapt to whatever. He's just a cool person to be around," he added.

His choices show Cenat's eye for talent that crosses platforms. Sean Evans sparked this chat while Cenat braved increasingly hot wings. Between bites and sips of water, they discussed how streaming influences modern music.

The 23-year-old Bronx native keeps breaking records. His current 30-day-long stream with the AMP crew pulls millions of viewers to their screens. Short bursts of wild antics mix with laid-back gaming sessions.

The Hot Ones show gave fans more than just dream label talk. Cenat shared stories about working with Kevin Hart, his take on LeBron James, and the wild ride of non-stop content creation. Through tears and laughs, he kept it real about the ups and downs of streaming life.

You can watch the full episode now on YouTube.

