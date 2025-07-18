ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

Drake’s Latest Song “What Did I Miss?” Grabs #1 Spot on Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Chart, Breaking Records

Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” shot to the peak of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart on July 19. This marks his 31st time at the top spot. According to Billboard,…

Queen Quadri
Drake speaks onstage during Drake's Till Death Do Us Part rap battle on October 30, 2021 in Long Beach, California.
Amy Sussman via Getty Images

Drake's "What Did I Miss?" shot to the peak of Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart on July 19. This marks his 31st time at the top spot.

According to Billboard, the track pulled in massive numbers, earning 22.6 million official streams, 3.6 million radio spins, and 6,000 sales across the United States in just one week. These stats, tracked by Luminate from July 4-10, show the song's grip on listeners.

It pushed aside "Luther" — a hit by Kendrick Lamar and SZA that ruled the charts for 28 straight weeks since December. This shift marks another twist in the ongoing clash between these music titans.

With this win, the Toronto star has now spent 140 weeks at #1 — twice as long as any other artist in the chart's history. Music icon Stevie Wonder holds second place with 70 weeks.

Fans think this points to new music coming soon. While hints about a project called Iceman float around social media, nothing's set in stone yet.

Billboard's stats paint a clear picture of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart's success since 1958. Drake has the most number ones at 31. Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder are close behind in second place with 20 number ones each. The other topppers include James Brown (17 number ones), Janet Jackson (16 number ones), and The Temptations (15 number ones).

The hit brought more wins: Drake's 21st  No. 1 on Streaming Songs and 15th peak spot on the Digital Song Sales list. Starting at #36 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, it climbed to #2 on the Hot 100 - his 81st song to break into that chart's top spots.

The song's words cut deep, touching on split friendships and past work partners, adding fresh fuel to this year's music world conflicts.

DrakeKendrick Lamar
Queen QuadriWriter
Related Stories
Eminem’s Female Collaborators: Adding a New Layer to His Intense Delivery
MusicEminem’s Female Collaborators: Adding a New Layer to His Intense DeliveryHeather C. Hudak
GloRilla attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
MusicGloRilla Album Sales by Region: How Memphis Hometown Support Drove National Market ExpansionBianca Barratt
Recording artist Lizzo perfoms onstage during Entertainment Weekly's PopFest at The Reef on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicLizzo’s Special Songs: How Her Music Became Meaningful Anthems for Personal Struggles and CommunitiesKristina Perez
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect