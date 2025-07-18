Drake’s Latest Song “What Did I Miss?” Grabs #1 Spot on Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Chart, Breaking Records

Drake's "What Did I Miss?" shot to the peak of Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart on July 19. This marks his 31st time at the top spot.

According to Billboard, the track pulled in massive numbers, earning 22.6 million official streams, 3.6 million radio spins, and 6,000 sales across the United States in just one week. These stats, tracked by Luminate from July 4-10, show the song's grip on listeners.

It pushed aside "Luther" — a hit by Kendrick Lamar and SZA that ruled the charts for 28 straight weeks since December. This shift marks another twist in the ongoing clash between these music titans.

With this win, the Toronto star has now spent 140 weeks at #1 — twice as long as any other artist in the chart's history. Music icon Stevie Wonder holds second place with 70 weeks.

Fans think this points to new music coming soon. While hints about a project called Iceman float around social media, nothing's set in stone yet.

Billboard's stats paint a clear picture of the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart's success since 1958. Drake has the most number ones at 31. Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder are close behind in second place with 20 number ones each. The other topppers include James Brown (17 number ones), Janet Jackson (16 number ones), and The Temptations (15 number ones).