Questlove Honored With SummerStage Icon Award for Transformative Cultural Impact in NYC

The City Parks Foundation (CPF) will play host to the annual Dinner & Dance Party on Thursday, September 25, at the iconic SummerStage in Central Park, New York City.

CPF is one of the largest presenters of cultural programs in New York City, serving over 285,000 New Yorkers through community building initiatives, sports, education, and the arts. This year's Live in Central Park Dinner & Dance Party demonstrates CPF's commitment to fostering vibrant community centers through free arts and cultural programs.

This year's dinner party will honor GRAMMY Award-winning drummer Ahmir Questlove Thompson. The widely acclaimed DJ and producer will receive the SummerStage Icon Award for his contribution to NYC's art and cultural landscape.

Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment (BSE) will receive the People & Parks Award for their philanthropic efforts in supporting community health, education, and youth sports through programs like NETSTEM and Read Across Brooklyn, as well as refurbishing basketball courts.

"We are excited to announce Questlove and BSE as this year's honorees for the annual City Parks Foundation benefit," said Heather Lubov, CPF's Executive Director, according to Harlem World.

In 2025, Questlove showcased his film-making skills when he directed the Academy Award-winning documentary Summer of Soul and the EMMY-nominated Sly Lives!

Questlove, a multi-talented artist and co-founder of The Roots, will perform a private DJ set at the event, adding to his accolades as an Academy Award-winning filmmaker, GRAMMY-winning musician, and author.

Brooklyn Sports and Entertainment own the New York Liberty, Brooklyn Nets, and Barclays Center, among other properties. The NYC-based agency has been a steadfast supporter of the City Parks Foundation in creating authentic experiences for New Yorkers through sports, education, and youth programs.