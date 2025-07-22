Check Out The Honda Accord Hybrid with Babydoll and Bryan Honda of Fayetteville

Babydoll on Foxy99 Writer

Victoria “Babydoll” Johnson is bringing you inside The Dollhouse, middays from 10a to 3p on Foxy 99. She was born and raised in Eastern North Carolina, and grew up listening to legendary heritage Hip Hop Foxy 99 personalities, all while secretly dreaming of one day becoming one of them. Babydoll is known to be an “around the way girl” amongst Foxy listeners, connecting with them and writing about music, pop culture, and holistic wellness. She is a graduate of Carolina School of Broadcasting, in Charlotte North Carolina. Babydoll colloquially delivers compelling content and information. She connects with listeners not only over the airwaves, but also through social media platforms; as well as in their communities where it counts most.