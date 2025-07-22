ContestsEvents
Back-to-School Celebration

It's the Back-to-School Celebration 2025—a FREE event hosted by the Public Schools of Robeson County! Let's kick off the new school year together—Saturday, August 2nd.

Public Schools of Robeson County
Public Schools of Robeson County

It’s the Back-to-School Celebration 2025—a FREE event hosted by the Public Schools of Robeson County!

  • 🎒 Free backpacks and school supplies
  • 📚 Free books for all ages
  • 🧪 Hands-on S.T.E.A.M. activities
  • 💙 On-site health services and a community resource fair
  • Plus, school and sports physicals available on-site—Medicaid accepted

Let’s kick off the new school year together—Saturday, August 2nd. Don’t miss it! Click here to learn more.

