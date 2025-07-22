Back-to-School Celebration
In partnership with
Public Schools of Robeson County
It’s the Back-to-School Celebration 2025—a FREE event hosted by the Public Schools of Robeson County!
- 🎒 Free backpacks and school supplies
- 📚 Free books for all ages
- 🧪 Hands-on S.T.E.A.M. activities
- 💙 On-site health services and a community resource fair
- Plus, school and sports physicals available on-site—Medicaid accepted
Let’s kick off the new school year together—Saturday, August 2nd. Don’t miss it! Click here to learn more.
