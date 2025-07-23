FKA Twigs Drops Sexual and Physical Abuse Lawsuit Against Ex Shia LaBeouf

FKA Twigs officially dropped her sexual and physical abuse lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf. But it’s not because of forgiveness, and certainly not forgetfulness. The English singer-songwriter caused quite a stir when she filed the lawsuit back in December 2020, detailing allegations of physical and sexual abuse during the relationship.

Last week, however, court documents revealed she requested the complaint be dismissed with prejudice.

FKA Twigs Dropped Her Lawsuit

FKA Twigs, real name Tahliah Barnett, filed a Request for Dismissal in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, almost five years after she filed the case. Twigs and LaBeouf released a statement via their respective attorneys: “Committed to forging a constructive path forward, we have agreed to settle our case out of court. While the details of the settlement will remain private, we wish each other personal happiness, professional success and peace in the future,” according to People.

Twigs said of the alleged abuse in December 2020, “What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life,” via The New York Times.

LaBeouf’s Denial

The Transformers actor denied the allegations. “I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years, I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

He added that “many” of the allegations were not true, but did not want to deny Twigs and other women “the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done.”

The ex-couple dated between 2018 and 2019 after meeting on the set of Honey Boy. It was LaBeouf’s directorial debut. Before Twigs, LaBeouf was in a relationship and eventually married actress Mia Goth. In September 2018, the couple announced they had separated and filed for divorce. But after his relationship with Margaret Qualley, whom he dated after Twigs from 2020 to 2021, LaBeouf and Goth reconciled in 2022.