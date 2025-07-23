How Cardi B’s Diamond Records Revolutionized Female Rap’s Commercial Viability

Bronx rapper Cardi B's star has been on the rise since the release of her 2017 breakout hit "Bodak Yellow." The song spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making her the first female solo rapper to achieve this milestone since Lauryn Hill in 1998 with "Doo Wop (That Thing)." More remarkably, "Bodak Yellow" sold over 10 million units in the U.S., kick-starting the rapper's Diamond revolution. But how has Cardi B's commercial success changed industry perceptions about the viability of female rappers? Stick around to find out.

The Historic Diamond Breakthrough: "Bodak Yellow" Changes the Game

On March 8, 2021, just over three years since its release, Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow," received a Diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. This certification is awarded to albums and singles that have sold 10 million units or more. With this certification, Cardi B instantly became a household name.

However, the massive success of "Bodak Yellow" didn't come overnight. The song debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 85 on July 22, 2017. It then slowly climbed the chart, reaching the top spot in Oct. 2017. The song spent three consecutive weeks at No. 1, becoming the first rap song by a female artist to spend multiple weeks at the top of the chart.

Prior to Cardi B's monumental breakthrough with "Bodak Yellow," Nicki Minaj led female rap sales with 100 million total reported sales, followed by Lil' Kim with 45 million. Other top-selling female rappers were Missy Elliott and Lauryn Hill, who recorded 30 million and 20 million in sales, respectively.

Building a Diamond Empire: Multiple Certifications and Record-Breaking Success

On Nov. 29, 2021, Cardi B scored her second Diamond-certified hit when Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" was certified Diamond by the RIAA. Many attributed the song's success to her verse. Then, just two weeks later, on Dec. 13, 2021, her summer hit "I Like It," featuring Bad Bunny and J. Balvin, received a Diamond certification.

With three Diamond songs under her belt, Cardi B became the first female rapper to achieve multiple Diamond certifications. Historically, only male rappers have achieved multiple Diamond songs, with Drake leading the charge with 10, followed by Post Malone, who has nine Diamond-certified songs. Her impressive Diamond run also places her in a very small cadre of female artists, such as Katy Perry and Lady Gaga, who have had more than one Diamond single.

Industry Recognition and Breaking Barriers

Cardi B's record as a trailblazer for female artists extends beyond her Diamond-certified success. In 2019, her debut album, Invasion of Privacy (2018), won Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards. She edged out a star-studded list of nominees, including Travis Scott, Pusha-T, Mac Miller, and Nipsey Hussle, all of whom delivered classic entries.

This historic win makes Cardi B the first female solo artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Rap Album. To date, only two other women have won Best Rap Album at the GRAMMYs. Lauryn Hill bagged the award as part of the Fugees in 1997, and Doechii took home the award in 2024, becoming the first rapper to win the category with a mixtape.

On July 15, 2020, Cardi B made history at The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers' Rhythm & Soul Awards when she won Songwriter of the Year for the second year running. This win established her credibility as an artist at a time when critics had raised questions about her songwriting. She has also received numerous other accolades throughout her career, including eight Billboard Music Awards (the most of any artist), 14 Black Entertainment Television Hip-Hop Awards, and six Guinness World Records.

Changing the Commercial Landscape for Female Rappers

In the male-dominated world of hip-hop, Cardi B's remarkable chart performance, sales figures, and streaming records have sparked a broader conversation on the viability of female rap. Every song on her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, was certified Platinum, setting a new benchmark for female rappers.

She currently holds the title for the highest-certified rapper of all time in the U.S., with a staggering 100 million-plus RIAA-certified units sold. She has also charted five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, the most of any female rapper.

Cultural Impact and Representation Breakthrough

Cardi B's musical exploits and commercial success have not only made her an industry icon but also a role model for women and other minorities. Her stellar rise from a nondescript social media personality to a Diamond-certified artist has inspired more women to pursue their dreams in the hip-hop industry.

Her impact has stretched far beyond the music industry, as evidenced by TIME naming her among the world's most influential people in 2018. She was also the first female rapper to appear on the cover of Vogue, yet another testament to her icon status.

Apart from her music, Cardi B has garnered recognition as an astute businesswoman. Her business ventures include her own tequila brand, Bodian, as well as investments in real estate, stocks, and cryptocurrency. She has also been involved in various endorsement partnerships, most notably with Fashion Nova, which made $1 million within the first 24 hours of its debut.

Opening Doors for the Next Generation of Women in the Hip-Hop Industry

Cardi B's stellar rise to the top of the music industry has completely transformed the landscape of female rap. Her commercial success has paved the way for new rappers such as Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, among others. More importantly, her record-breaking streaming numbers and sales have changed record labels' attitudes toward signing and promoting female rappers. This, in turn, has jump-started a renaissance in female rap, bringing exciting artists such as GloRilla, Sexxy Redd, and Teyana Taylor to the forefront of the hip-hop industry.

The Diamond Legacy: Redefining Success in Female Hip-Hop