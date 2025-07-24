Cardi B Points to Album Sabotage Claims, Pushes ‘Am I The Drama’ Album Release to September 2025

Cardi B set September 19 as the new release date for her second album, Am I the Drama? She spoke about possible sabotage during a short X Space session with her fans this week.

"People are trying to destroy my life because they know this album is going to do great," claims the "Bodak Yellow" rapper.

Fans have waited since 2018's Invasion of Privacy for a new full-length project. Her latest song "Outside" came out June 20 with little fanfare — no videos, no press, no buzz.

"I bust my brains to create," she said, crying during the X space talk. "And even when it doesn't go my way, God makes it go right. But I'm tired."

Troubles stack up as she works. The court fight with gossip blogger Tasha K drags on. Not to mention, her marriage to Offset ended badly in a messy public divorce. While some think her ex might be working against her, she won't name any names.

She spoke about dark threats, too. "People pray for my downfall... they want me to put a bullet in my head," she said, as reported by Bossip. "I don't do things to harm people. But people want to see me fail just because I'm trying to do better for myself and my kids."

More drama came when news broke about her split from NFL star Stefon Diggs. Not long after officially launching their relationship online, she cleared all traces of him from her social media. Neither one has talked about what went wrong since.

The news of the late release date split her fans. Many stood by her, praising her honest talk about mental strain in music. Others saw the gap between albums as bad planning, not sabotage.