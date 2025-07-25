July 25 has been a historic day in the hip-hop and R&B industry. On this day in 1992, rapper Lil Phat was born. He gained recognition after featuring on Webbie's 2007 hit, “Independent,” which reached No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and topped the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart. He was shot dead in 2012 before his career could take off.

Kevin McCall, an American rapper and singer, was also born on this day in 1985. He collaborated with Chris Brown on hits such as "Deuces" and "Strip" and released several solo singles, including "Start All Over" and "Strung Out."

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On July 25 we saw the release of many hip-hop and R&B albums:

1989: GRAMMY-winning hip-hop group Beastie Boys dropped their second album, Paul's Boutique. It peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Double Platinum in the U.S.

Cultural Milestones

This day has witnessed many pivotal cultural moments whose legacies continue today:

1966: Motown female vocal group The Supremes released "You Can't Hurry Love" as the second single from their ninth album, The Supremes A' Go-Go. It topped both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Billboard ranked the song as the 19th-greatest girl group song.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Numerous challenges have also affected the industry on July 25:

1984: Big Mama Thornton died from heart and liver complications at the age of 57. Her recording of “Hound Dog” was instrumental in the early development of rock ‘n' roll and topped the Billboard R&B Singles chart for seven weeks. It was her biggest hit.

