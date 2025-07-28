Former NC Gov. Cooper Enters 2026 U.S. Senate Race to Replace Tillis

Former North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will run for U.S. Senate.

Roy Cooper has jumped into the race for the U.S. Senate seat that Republican Sen. Thom Tillis plans to leave in 2026. In a powerful video announcement, the former North Carolina Governor focused on the challenges facing working families.

"Today, for too many Americans, the middle class feels like a distant dream," said Cooper in his social media post. He took aim at Washington's approach to national debt and cuts to health programs.

Cooper comes to the race with 40 years in public office. Before his two terms as governor from 2017 to 2025, he worked as the state's attorney general for 16 years. He proved he could win statewide races even as North Carolina voted for Republican presidential candidates.

For the Republicans, Michael Whatley enters with President Trump's support. The RNC chairman has a smoother path now that Lara Trump dropped out and Rep. Pat Harrigan decided to keep his current position.

Anderson Clayton, who heads the state Democrats, was thrilled. "One of the best champions North Carolina has ever had," she told ABC News.

The state went for Trump by 3 points in 2024. Democrats see winning this seat as key to taking control of the Senate.

As governor, Cooper handled hurricanes, COVID-19, and political standoffs. His team helped get health coverage for 670,000 North Carolinians. But the Republican-controlled legislature often overturned his vetoes.