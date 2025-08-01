ContestsEvents
LISTEN LIVE

GloRilla Teams Up With Checkers & Rally’s for $ 4 Meal Deal Amid Recent Legal Woes

Memphis-native Gloria Hallelujah Woods, whose stage name is GloRilla, has just signed a $4 Meal Deal with Checkers & Rally’s. The music icon is a former staff member at Memphis…

Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Rapper GloRilla performs during halftime of the 2025 AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Steph Chambers via Getty Images

Memphis-native Gloria Hallelujah Woods, whose stage name is GloRilla, has just signed a $4 Meal Deal with Checkers & Rally's. The music icon is a former staff member at Memphis Checkers & Rally's, working at the drive-thru. Entering into a partnership with the famous fast food chain of restaurants gives the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist a platform to celebrate her milestone.

“Checkers is where I got my start, and now I've got a meal deal with my name on it,” said Gloria Hallelujah Woods, according to PRNewswire. “Life comes with ups and downs, but this moment means a lot to me.”

From an employee at the fast-food chain to a brand partner, GloRilla looks forward to growing her fan base with affordable meal options. At the same time, she's using her partnership to popularize Checkers & Rally's bold flavors. While expressing her gratitude for the $4 Meal Deal, GloRilla pointed out the significance of this partnership in furthering her career amid allegations of her involvement in drug-related cases.

According to the Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers & Rally's, Mr. Scott Johson, the meal deal is nothing short of a celebration and the greatest achievement for GloRilla's fearless spirit. The deal will also serve as a testament to a shared commitment to delivering flavor and value for customers.

The $4 Meal Deal consists of up to three sandwich options to choose from. They include the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Glo's Jacked Burger, and Cheese Double. Each meal is served with a drink, an apple pie, and fries. The cost for each meal is economically friendly in a world where food prices are soaring.

This deal is a valuable option for different customers with diverse economic statuses. Consequently, it creates an element of inclusivity, urgency, and affordability for GloRilla's fans.

The deal comes into play following GloRilla's successful performance at a concert in Memphis. Her collaboration solidifies her brand ambassador status while reflecting her authenticity.

Through the deal, she will connect her Southern roots with her nationwide audience. The partnership will certainly underscore the cultural connection between fast food and hip-hop, just like it has been the case with other celebrity collaborations. The $4 Meal Deal is designed to create unforgettable cultural moments.

Checkers & Rally'sGloRilla
Dawn Palmer-QuaifeWriter
Related Stories
Lizzo performs on stage during The BRIT Awards wearing a pink costume
MusicThis Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 2Bianca Barratt
Mustard performs at the BETX Main Stage during the 2025 BET Experience Fan Fest at Los Angeles Convention Center on June 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicHeinz Teams Up With Music Producer Mustard to Create New Chipotle Honey SauceQueen Quadri
A split image of T-Pain performing onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on the left and GloRilla performing during halftime of the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game on the right.
MusicT-Pain and GloRilla Set to Get Major Recognition at 2025 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop AwardsQueen Quadri
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect