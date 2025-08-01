GloRilla Teams Up With Checkers & Rally’s for $ 4 Meal Deal Amid Recent Legal Woes

Memphis-native Gloria Hallelujah Woods, whose stage name is GloRilla, has just signed a $4 Meal Deal with Checkers & Rally's. The music icon is a former staff member at Memphis Checkers & Rally's, working at the drive-thru. Entering into a partnership with the famous fast food chain of restaurants gives the Grammy-nominated hip-hop artist a platform to celebrate her milestone.

“Checkers is where I got my start, and now I've got a meal deal with my name on it,” said Gloria Hallelujah Woods, according to PRNewswire. “Life comes with ups and downs, but this moment means a lot to me.”

From an employee at the fast-food chain to a brand partner, GloRilla looks forward to growing her fan base with affordable meal options. At the same time, she's using her partnership to popularize Checkers & Rally's bold flavors. While expressing her gratitude for the $4 Meal Deal, GloRilla pointed out the significance of this partnership in furthering her career amid allegations of her involvement in drug-related cases.

According to the Chief Marketing Officer of Checkers & Rally's, Mr. Scott Johson, the meal deal is nothing short of a celebration and the greatest achievement for GloRilla's fearless spirit. The deal will also serve as a testament to a shared commitment to delivering flavor and value for customers.

The $4 Meal Deal consists of up to three sandwich options to choose from. They include the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, Glo's Jacked Burger, and Cheese Double. Each meal is served with a drink, an apple pie, and fries. The cost for each meal is economically friendly in a world where food prices are soaring.

This deal is a valuable option for different customers with diverse economic statuses. Consequently, it creates an element of inclusivity, urgency, and affordability for GloRilla's fans.

The deal comes into play following GloRilla's successful performance at a concert in Memphis. Her collaboration solidifies her brand ambassador status while reflecting her authenticity.