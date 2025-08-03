This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 3

August 3 has witnessed many transformative events in hip-hop and R&B. The American rapper Key Glock, a rising star in contemporary hip-hop, was born on this day in 1997. His 2020 debut album, Yellow Tape, peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard 200 and was certified Gold. Its follow-up, Yellow Tape 2, was released in 2021, reaching No. 7 on the chart and achieving his first Billboard Hot 100 entry with “Proud.” He shares a birthday with the rapper DC The Don, who was born in 1999. His best-known singles include “Everything 1k,” “Mood,” and “Keep It on the Low.”