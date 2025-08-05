Rihanna Set for 2026 World Tour to Celebrate 10 Years of ‘Anti’ Album

After a decade away from the stage, Rihanna reportedly plans to return for a world tour in 2026. The shows will mark ten years since the release of her groundbreaking album, Anti.

"Rihanna pulled the plug just days before her 2025 tour was due to be announced. There ended up being issues with production and scheduling conflicts, plus she didn't feel like her music was ready," said a source, according to The Sun.

"But Rihanna and her team are now confident they can make it work for next year. The dates will also coincide with the tenth anniversary of [her last album] Anti, and fans can expect to hear her new music too," the insider revealed.

Before the "Diamond" singer cancelled the dates at the London Stadium, she had six shows scheduled for July 2025. Technical issues and scheduling conflicts forced the cancellation of dates set for July 4, 5, 8, 9, 11, and 12.

Since Anti dropped in 2016, she hasn't released any full-length projects. The nine-time GRAMMY Award winner, now 37, is currently working on her ninth studio album. "This much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to matter. I have to show them it was worth the wait," she expressed in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

She's also expecting her third child with partner ASAP Rocky. The couple shares two sons, RZA and Riot. At a recent Smurfs movie premiere, she stepped out with her sons — she voices the character Smurfette in the film.

Rihanna's music has sold over 250 million copies worldwide. Nine of her singles topped UK charts, with hits like "We Found Love" and "Only Girl (In The World)." Her last shows ended in 2016 after the Anti Tour, so fans are highly anticipating an official announcement of her next tour run.