The Cumberland County Fair will return to the Crown Complex from August 29th to September 7th! Admission to the Cumberland County Fair is $11. They offer many specials to save you money on admission! Admission for kids under 3 is free every day!

Friday, August 29th - Gates open at 5 pm. FREE ADMISSION for military and first responders with valid ID, and $6 admission for kids 3-12. All Others: $11 admission for all individuals 13 and older.

Saturday, August 30th - Gates open at 1 pm. $11 admission for adults and children 3 years of age and older.

Sunday, August 31st - Gates open at 1 pm. Faith and Family Day presented by HIS Radio - $5 off by presenting your church bulletin at the Box Office. $6 admission for kids 3-12. All others: $11 admission for all individuals 13 and older.

Monday, September 1st - Gates open at 1 pm. Sensory Friendly Time - 1-3 pm, limited rides with no music and no lights (regular fair operations will resume after 3 pm). $11 admission for adults and children 3 years of age and older.

Tuesday, September 2nd - Gates open at 5 pm. A Day of Giving Benefitting Second Harvest Food Bank - Bring in 6 non-perishable food items per person for a free admission ticket to the Cumberland County Fair. 4-H & FFA Day - Free admission for cardholders. School Kids & Personnel Day - $3 admission with school ID. $6 admission for adults & children 3 years of age & older. Don't miss the Adult Karaoke Contest!

Wednesday, September 3rd - Gates open at 5 pm. BOGO Night (Buy One, Get One) - Admission BOGO, unlimited ride wristbands BOGO, hotdogs & corn dogs at B&B Concessions BOGO, funnel cakes & fried oreos at B&B Concessions BOGO. Come out for the Hula Hoop Contest!

Thursday, September 4th - Gates open at 5 pm. $3 Thursday - Entrance fee is $3. Unlimited ride wristbands can still be purchased separately. There will also be a Kids Karaoke Contest! Senior Night - All seniors 65 and older get free entry into the fair.

Friday, September 5th - Gates open at 5 pm. $11 admission for adults and children 3 years of age and older.

Saturday, September 6th - Gates open at 1 pm. $11 admission for adults and children 3 years of age and older.