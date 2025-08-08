Kendrick Lamar’s Verse in Beyoncé’s ‘Freedom:’ A Cultural Analysis

When Beyoncé released Lemonade in 2016, one song immediately stood out from the others. "Freedom," featuring Kendrick Lamar, carried a different weight than the rest. Audiences picked up on it fast and it spread through protests, classrooms, and online spaces. Being a collaboration with Kendrick Lamar added another layer, with his lyrical delivery enhancing its themes of anger, fear, and the fight for justice. They created a piece that hit harder than anyone expected.

What Was Happening When "Freedom" Dropped?

The Black Lives Matter movement, founded in 2013, was growing to national attention when "Freedom" came out in 2016. The movement became a powerful force following the deaths of Michael Brown and Eric Garner when everyday people took to the streets demanding answers. The song arrived during this social unrest and spoke to what many were feeling.

The track resonated deeply with major moments. In 2020, it became a protest song during demonstrations and, in 2024, Beyoncé allowed Kamala Harris to use it during her campaign.

Kendrick Lamar's Verse and What It Says

Lamar has always written with purpose. His 2015 album To Pimp a Butterfly tackled racism, policing, and identity. It was partly inspired by a trip he took to Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was once imprisoned.

In "Freedom," his verse expresses fear and tension. It starts with:

"Ten Hail Marys, I meditate for practice / Channel 9 news tell me I'm movin' backwards / Eight blocks left, death is around the corner / Seven misleadin' statements 'bout my persona / Six headlights wavin' in my direction / Five-O askin' me what's in my possession."

From prayer to panic, each line reflects pressure. By the time he says "Five-O askin' me what's in my possession," the scene is clear. A young Black man is pulled over and is nervous about interacting with police officers.

Then come the lines "Fire hydrants and hazardous / Smoke alarms on the back of us." Here, the world feels unsafe from every angle. This is about danger and how it becomes an integral part of everyday life.

His next lines, "But mama don't cry for me, ride for me / Try for me, live for me," feel personal. They're about family, legacy, and staying alive for the people who love you and those who came before you.

Looking Back To Go Forward

Containing three samples, "Freedom" is deeply rooted in the history of Black protest music. It begins with a 1969 sample of "Let it Try," written by Frank Tirado and performed by the band Kaleidoscope. It goes on to feature samples from songs recorded by researcher Alan Lomax at state penitentiaries, such as "Collection Speech/Unidentified Lining Hymn," performed by Reverend R.C. Crenshaw in 1959, and "Stewball," performed by an inmate known only as "Prisoner 22" in 1947. These selections connect historical struggles and serve as reminders of the deep-rooted nature of the issues.

Protest music within the Black community has changed over time. From spirituals to blues and hip-hop, Black music continues to reflect the same themes: survival, dignity, and resilience — pushing forward even when faced with stalled progress. "Freedom" acts as a bridge between generations, linking the past with the present.

A Team Effort That Hits on Many Levels

Beyoncé and Lamar's voices work together to tell a bigger story. Her parts focus on strength and persistence, while his convey fear, injustice, and the struggle for survival. The contrast adds depth to the track.

Lamar says: "Yeah, open our mind as we cast away oppression / Yeah, open the streets and watch our beliefs." Beyoncé responds with: "Hey! I'ma keep running / Cause a winner don't quit on themselves." They don't say the same thing, but they're moving in the same direction, pushing for freedom in their own way.

Bringing the Song to Life on Stage

In 2016, the artists performed "Freedom" at the BET Awards. Beyoncé opened the show, and Lamar joined her on stage while dancers walked through the crowd and a recording of Dr. King played in the background. Then, water hit the stage. Beyoncé danced through it; Lamar stomped through it, conveying anger and urgency in every move.

They teamed up again during Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, this time for a remix called "AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM." It was her 42nd birthday, and they performed it at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. That tour broke records and brought in over $450 million.

Why Lamar's Contribution Still Matters

Nine years later, people continue to talk about "Freedom." The lyrics remain sharp, and the message still hits. Lamar's verse hasn't lost its edge. In fact, it may feel even heavier now.

Protest music has a unique ability to bring people together. It sparks emotion, helps individuals feel seen, and can turn personal pain into something shared. Studies back this up. Researchers have found that songs tied to social movements can increase involvement, raise awareness, and build momentum around a cause.

After George Floyd's death in 2020, people turned to music that spoke directly to what was happening and "Freedom" became part of that wave. The track gave listeners and activists a strong, clear message wrapped in rhythm and rage. It was picked up by those seeking something honest and hopeful to carry with them.

The Lasting Impact on Modern Music