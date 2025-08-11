Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ Reaches 380-Week Milestone on UK Hip-Hop Chart

The rap anthem "Lose Yourself" by Eminem marks 380 weeks on the UK Official Hip-Hop and R&B Singles chart. This puts the track among the chart's most enduring hits.

Coming back in at No. 33, the Oscar and GRAMMY-winning track sits just below his 2002 track "Without Me" at No. 32. His hit with Rihanna, "Love the Way You Lie," also re-enters the ranks at the No. 38 spot.

The numbers tell quite a story. As Forbes reports, "The three singles back on the tally this week don't just stand out for their past peaks, they also rank among Eminem's longest-charting songs in the UK." "Without Me" has spent 223 weeks charting in Britain.

Meanwhile, "Love the Way You Lie" has now stayed 140 weeks on the chart. Even though he hasn't released any new tracks lately, his chart positions prove that the British audience keeps finding his music.

Eminem easily ranks among the most successful rappers in hip-hop history worldwide. Across the Atlantic, "Lose Yourself" climbed to No. 15 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart. The hit track inches toward a remarkable 500-week run on that tally.

"Without Me" also reappears on the Global Excl. US chart, entering at No. 199 on the 200-spot list. According to Forbes, "the ranking reflects the most consumed tracks worldwide, without factoring in streams or sales from American listeners."

In the US, the 52-year-old rapper's compilation album, Curtain Call: The Hits, also moves higher on multiple rankings. It rose to No. 10 on the Billboard Top Rap Albums, sits at No. 14 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, and claims the No. 55 spot on the Billboard 200 charts.

The British charts also show strong support for both the Curtain Call and Curtain Call 2 collections. The first one ranks in three top-40 lists and even gained a spot at No. 100 on the Official Album Downloads tally.

The newer Curtain Call 2 gained ground this week. It rose one notch to No. 51 on the Official Albums Streaming chart and pushed up two spots to No. 69 on the Official Albums chart.