Fantasia, Anthony Hamilton Coming to Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville in 2026

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Fantasia Barrino will bring her powerhouse voice back to the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville on May 1, 2026, joined by special guest Anthony Hamilton.

Brandon Plotnick
Grammy Award-winning vocalist Fantasia Barrino will bring her powerhouse voice back to the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville on May 1, 2026, joined by special guest Anthony Hamilton.

Tickets go on sale with a presale beginning Wednesday, August 13 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general on sale Friday, August 15 at 10 a.m at Ticketmaster.com.

Fantasia rose to fame in 2004 as the Season 3 winner of "American Idol" and has since won two Grammy Awards, four NAACP Image Awards, and two Billboard Music Awards, among numerous nominations. Recently named one of Time100’s Most Influential People of 2024, she also starred as Celie in Warner Bros.’ "The Color Purple," earning critical acclaim and multiple award nominations.

Her debut album "Free Yourself" went platinum, with the first single “I Believe” debuting at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100. She has since released six additional studio albums, including the Grammy-winning "Bittersweet."

Joining her is Anthony Hamilton, a Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and producer with over 50 million albums sold worldwide. A North Carolina Music Hall of Fame inductee, Hamilton has performed for President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama and contributed to major film soundtracks, including "Django Unchained."

For tickets, visit Ticketmaster.com and use promo code LOVE.

Brandon PlotnickWriter
Brandon Plotnick is a former sports journalist, now living in the digital space with interests all over the musical and pop culture map.
