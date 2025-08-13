Boston Names Street After R&B Group New Edition, Makes August 30 Their Official Day

The city of Boston will turn its Dearborn Street into "New Edition Way" while marking August 30 as "New Edition Day." Mayor Michelle Wu made this announcement ahead of a street dedication and block party set for Roxbury.

"It is an honor to welcome home Roxbury natives New Edition to celebrate their global impact, from our communities here in Boston to the music industry worldwide," said Wu in a statement noted in CBS Boston. "This is a unique opportunity to bring Boston's neighbourhoods together in a celebration of culture, pride, and community and I encourage every community member to join us to celebrate New Edition's tremendous impact," he added.

Starting at 10 am, officials will unveil the new street sign where Ambrose meets Albany Street. At 11 am, the party moves to Orchard Gardens Boys & Girls Club. The band will stop by as guests enjoy music, food, and activities.

"It brings me immense joy to think that future generations of my family, friends, and #NE4Lifers from all over the world will be able to walk and drive down New Edition Way. This honor is mind-blowing in the most awesome way. 02119 IS and WILL always be my home," said member Ricky Bell, as reported by Boston.gov.

Back in 1978, six kids from Orchard Park Projects started making music. Those kids — Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill — went on to win spots in two prestigious halls of fame.

They mixed R&B with hip-hop beats to create their 1983 hit "Candy Girl." The band's sound kept changing through the years, from Bell Biv DeVoe's fresh take to Bobby Brown's solo hits, shaping music well into the 2000s.

Their climb to stardom hit new peaks in 2017. That year, they claimed their spot on Hollywood's Walk of Fame, and later earned their induction into the Black Music Hall of Fame in 2022. Their story, told in a BET miniseries, caught the eyes of 29 million viewers.

In a 2023 interview with WBZ-TV, Michael Bivins shared the group's secret to their staying power of over 40 years. "We probably have one of the biggest, powerful, loyal foundations that we could ever have. They are called 'in it for-lifers'," the singer expressed.

Now, at the New Edition Way street dedication and block party in Boston, the youth will get free backpacks and food. The city had planned on doing this since last September, but had to push the date up due to scheduling issues.

"Boston is where it all began for us. This honor means the world to me," stated Bobby Brown.