LL Cool J Will Host MTV VMAs This Year

Clear your calendars and polish your Moon Person statues, LL Cool J is back to run the show at the MTV Video Music Awards this year, and he’s doing it solo. That’s right, no co-hosts and no awkward “passing the mic” moments. Just him, his signature swagger, and probably a little freestyle rapping every now and then to fill the dead air.

LL Cool J is Back to Host the MTV VMAs

The rapper-actor will be back to host the awards show this year. He last hosted it in 2022 with Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow. It’s a fitting full-circle moment for the S.W.A.T. actor since he snagged his first Moon Person in 1991 for “Mama Said Knock You Out” and became the first rapper to win the Video Vanguard Award in 1997.

He also performed on the last two VMAs, participated in the hip-hop's 50th anniversary in 2023, and the 40th anniversary tribute to Def Jam Recordings in 2024, per Billboard.

His track “Murdergram Deaux” featuring Eminem is also nominated for best hip-hop.

Expert Awards Show Host

Aside from being heavily involved with the VMAs all these years, having LL Cool J as the host can also be attributed to his expertise in hosting award shows. He’s co-hosted the Soul Train Music Awards from 1996-1997, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards in 2000, American Music Awards in 2001, NAACP Image Awards in 2007, and the Grammy Awards for five years from 2012-2016.

This year’s VMAs are particularly special for Country music fans because the MTV Video Music Awards have officially added a Country Category. Major country music artists will be competing for the Best Country Award including Chris Stapleton with “Think I’m in Love With You,” Cody Johnson with Carrie Underwood with “I’m Gonna Love You,” Jelly Roll with “Liar,” Lainey Wilson with “4x4xU,” Megan Moroney with “Am I Okay?,” and Morgan Wallen with “Smile.”