Zayn Malik Teases First Rap Song ‘Fuchsia Sea’; SZA’s Response Gets Fans Talking

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik shared a preview of his rap debut, “Fuchsia Sea,” on July 5. The track tackles his past struggles with discrimination. Through a grainy Instagram…

Queen Quadri
Zayn performs at O2 Academy Leeds on November 23, 2024 in Leeds, England.
Andrew Benge / Stringer via Getty Images

Former One Direction member Zayn Malik shared a preview of his rap debut, "Fuchsia Sea," on July 5. The track tackles his past struggles with discrimination. Through a grainy Instagram clip, the 32-year-old artist gave fans their first taste of his new sound, which simply read, "FUCHSIA SEA COMING SOON."

The raw lyrics hit hard. "Cause I worked hard in a white band and they still laughed at the Asian" — these words struck a chord, making waves across social media as fans unpacked his time with One Direction.

When a fan posted the clip on August 11, SZA jumped in. "Oh he ate !!!" the "Kill Bill" hitmaker wrote beneath the video, as reported by The News. Her quick response set off a chain reaction.

The interaction sent social media into overdrive. "WE NEED A COLLAB," screamed one Reddit post, with a second user writing, "Definitely need a collab!" Fans couldn't contain their excitement, with comments flooding in: "Praying for a collab. That would be a dream come true!"

While "Fuchsia Sea" still waits in the wings, Malik dropped another rap track, "We Are the People," earlier in August. This shift marks a bold step away from his signature sound.

The buzz around a potential team-up grew stronger. One fan mused on the Reddit post: "Agreeing with the others would live them to collab. I could see Zayn covering Saturn or Snooze."

The Instagram preview for "Fuchsia Sea" blends old-school visuals with text and video snippets. As mid-August approaches, fans keep refreshing their feeds, eager for news about the full track's release.

