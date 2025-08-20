Stay Prepared For Hurricanes

PWC doesn't wait until a storm arrives to prepare. All year long, crews clear around power lines and maintain infrastructure so they can respond quickly when needed the most. While they may be a few hours from the coast, their area is well within reach of a hurricane. It is vital to understand your home’s vulnerability to flooding and wind that can knock down trees.

Here is your checklist of things to do BEFORE a hurricane reaches our area.

Know your area: Know where the flood-prone areas are in town and plan your evacuation route beforehand so you can safely reach your destination.

Put Together a 72-hour Emergency Kit: Have an emergency kit ready before the storm, and make sure it has everything you and your family would need over a 72-hour period. Include food, water, batteries, medicine, and important documents.

Review Your Insurance Policies: Review your insurance policies to ensure that you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property.