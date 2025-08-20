Stay Prepared For Hurricanes
PWC doesn't wait until a storm arrives to prepare. All year long, crews clear around power lines and maintain infrastructure so they can respond quickly when needed the most. While they may be a few hours from the coast, their area is well within reach of a hurricane. It is vital to understand your home’s vulnerability to flooding and wind that can knock down trees.
Here is your checklist of things to do BEFORE a hurricane reaches our area.
Know your area: Know where the flood-prone areas are in town and plan your evacuation route beforehand so you can safely reach your destination.
Put Together a 72-hour Emergency Kit: Have an emergency kit ready before the storm, and make sure it has everything you and your family would need over a 72-hour period. Include food, water, batteries, medicine, and important documents.
Review Your Insurance Policies: Review your insurance policies to ensure that you have adequate coverage for your home and personal property.
Sign up for Cumberland Alerts: It's free, and Cumberland County Emergency Management provides information directly to you in an emergency. For this and more tips to help you before an emergency, click here and download your copy today.