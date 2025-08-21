Rapper Toosii Training at NC State to Break Into College Football

At NC State's football grounds, hip-hop star Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger (known as Toosii) trains hard. His goal is to make history as the first chart-topping musician to step onto a Division I college football field.

Clips from the Raleigh practice site show the 25-year-old running routes in full gear. "I'm gon be the first artist to go back and go D1 for football. I'm pushing myself everyday. #Myfirstlove," Toosii wrote in a June social media post, according to PennLive.

Born in Syracuse, he played football at his Raleigh high school. Music called, and sports took a back seat. Now, after hits like "Favorite Song" and "Love is," he's back on the field.

His training caught the eye of NFL stars. Houston Texans' C.J. Gardner-Johnson threw down a challenge: "Got 100k u won't catch a ball in 1on1s," as reported by Total Pro Sports.

Support poured in from across the football world. DeSean Jackson, coaching at Delaware State, offered to help with training. Georgia's KJ Bolden backed him up: "I see the potential fam."