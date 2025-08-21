This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 21

Aug. 21 has witnessed great events on the hip-hop and R&B scene. American R&B and pop singer Kelis was born on this day in 1979. She got her commercial breakthrough with her third album, Tasty, which debuted at No. 27 on the Billboard 200 in 2003, selling 93,600 copies in its first week of release. It features the hit single "Milkshake," which peaked at No.3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was certified gold by the Recording Industry Association of America in October 2004.