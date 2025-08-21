Your Child Could Get Into a North Carolina College Without Even Applying

Hello my Luvs, with my little one heading into his junior year of high school, I'm already deep in the back-to-school feels. It's an exciting time, but if you're like me, you're probably also getting a little stressed out thinking about college applications.

Well, I’ve got some amazing news that’s gonna make things a whole lot easier for a good portion of high schoolers looking at heading off to college! The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction just expanded a program called NC College Connect, and it's a complete game-changer for getting into college.

What is the NC College Connect Program?

The Official Scoop: NC College Connect is a program that gives eligible North Carolina public high school students with a weighted GPA of 2.8 or higher direct admission to select colleges and universities. Instead of stressing over a full application, you'll see a personalized list of schools in the portal where you’ve already been accepted. All your student will have to do is fill out a short form to claim their spot. It's designed to be a simpler, faster way to get into college.

Babydoll's Translation: Y’all, this is huge! Basically, if your child is doing their part in high school and has a decent GPA, a lot of colleges are saying, "We want you, come on in!" No essays, no recommendations, no stress! It’s all about giving our kids a clear and easy path to their future.

You still need to meet course requirements and answer a few safety questions, but that’s it! Some schools have extra steps, but the colleges below have no additional requirements and are ready for you right now (Note: Not all the schools will necessarily grant direct admission to eligible students.):

UNC System: Appalachian State University East Carolina University Elizabeth City State University Fayetteville State University North Carolina Central University University of North Carolina Asheville University of North Carolina at Charlotte University of North Carolina at Greensboro University of North Carolina at Pembroke Western Carolina University Winston-Salem State University

North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities: Barton College Brevard College Campbell University Chowan University Greensboro College Lees-McRae College Livingstone College Louisburg College Methodist University Mid-Atlantic Christian University Montreat College North Carolina Wesleyan University Pfeiffer University Saint Augustine’s University Shaw University University of Mount Olive Warren Wilson College William Peace University

All 58 North Carolina Community Colleges! Just head to your local college’s traditional application; you're already admitted.

A Special Shoutout to Our HBCUs!

As we celebrate this new opportunity, we have to give a big round of applause to the amazing Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) in our state. These institutions have played a vital role in educating and empowering Black students for generations. They are cornerstones of our community and rich with history, culture, and a legacy of excellence. Seven of our incredible HBCUs are part of this program, making it even easier for our young people to attend these powerful and life-changing schools!

Elizabeth City State University

Fayetteville State University

North Carolina Central University

Johnson C. Smith University

Livingstone College

Saint Augustine’s University

Shaw University

Winston-Salem State University

What You Need to Do Now

Look for the Letter: Eligible students will get a letter in the mail, which is basically an invitation to the program. Students gain eligibility after completing their Junior year. So rising Seniors should have just started receiving letters. Go to the Website: Go to NCCollegeConnect.org to get started and learn more. Log In: Use your existing CFNC.org login or create a new one to access your personal portal. Claim Your Spot: You'll see the list of colleges that have already admitted you. All you have to do is complete the simple form for each school you're interested in!

Remember, filling out the form just shows a school you're interested; it doesn't enroll you. But it's the official way to accept their offer and get the ball rolling! It also does not pay for college. You'll still need to apply for financial aid, and all of the other normal things you'd do with college admission.

Commonly Asked Questions

Do students need to maintain their GPA? Yes! Your admission is based on your GPA from the end of your junior year. You have to keep it up all through your senior year, or the school could take back its offer. Just finish strong!

What if a student doesn't qualify? Don't you worry! This program is just one path. There are still multiple ways to get into college. Head over to CFNC.org to get all the information and support you need to plan, apply, and pay for college the traditional way.

Does this affect scholarships? Nope, this program does not impact your scholarship opportunities! Make sure you still complete the FAFSA and apply for any merit-based scholarships.

