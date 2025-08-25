D Smoke Announces Third Album ‘Wake Up Supa’ and 18-City Tour for 2025

D Smoke is poised to release his third album, Wake Up Supa. The new album is a cultural exploration designed to solidify his vital voice and elevate his status as a significant figure in the music industry. The three-time Grammy Award nominee announced his third studio album through WoodWorks Records & Death Row Records. Wake Up Supa will officially be available across all streaming platforms on August 26.

Wake Up Supa blends reality with dreamstate to keep D Smoke's fans on the edge of their seats. The album features singles such as “Na Na Na”, “Frequency”, and “ No Passes”. Each track captures themes of introspection and awakening.

D Smoke's Wake Up Supa gives a window into his perspective and self-awareness. The album features 14 songs with unique cultural reflections, thanks to the contributions of top artists such as Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Gouche, PJ Morton, Lucky Daye, and JANE HANDCOCK, among others.

The Inglewood, California native is also embarking on an 18-city tour of North America in October. At the same time, he is reprising his “Raphael” role in the Mayor of Kingstown season 4. At least, to showcase his continued evolution following his win on Netflix's Rhythm+Flow.

D Smoke's Netflix's Rythm+Flow win has made him famous. The Inglewood rapper has since received two Grammy nominations for Best Rap Album and Best New Artist. Fans are encouraged to pre-save the Wake Up Supa album on streaming platforms.