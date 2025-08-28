YFN Lucci Rocks Sold-Out ‘Welcome Home’ Concert with Star-Studded Lineup After Prison Release

YFN Lucci lit up State Farm Arena in Atlanta Saturday night for his first performance since his prison release. The packed venue buzzed with energy as he brought out Rick Ross, Quavo, Latto, Trey Songz, and more for an unforgettable Welcome Home show.

At 9 p.m. sharp, sirens pierced the air. Video screens flashed scenes from his time in custody as he launched into "Jan. 31 (My Truth)" — his first track since serving nearly four years behind bars from his 2021 gang-related shooting case.

The concert marked a turning point for the Atlanta artist, who gained freedom on January 31, after accepting a racketeering plea deal. His parole continues until 2031.

Rick Ross stormed the stage early to join forces on "Heartless." The set list spanned YFN Lucci's catalog, from 2015's "Wonder Why" to 2016's hard-hitting "Woke Up (Boss)." The show took a solemn turn with a tribute to Atlanta's lost talents — Rich Homie Quan, DJ Unk, and Young Scooter.

When YFN Lucci's young son stepped up for "Letter From Lucci," raw emotion filled the arena. Many called it the night's peak moment. Fresh faces BunnaB and YKNiece also sparked the crowd with "Bunna Summa" and "Innit."

Later, Breskiii and Quavo made history performing "Take Me Thru Dere" live at a major venue for the first time. For the grand finale, YFN Lucci blasted his chart-topper "Everyday We Lit." His family stood proud beside him as the 90-minute spectacle drew to a close.

As HipHopWired raved about the Welcome Home concert, "Lucci brought out an all-star lineup, turning the night into a who's who of Hip-Hop royalty. The crowd went wild as each artist hit the stage, showcasing the deep respect and support Lucci still commands in the industry."

Following his release, the "Everyday We Lit" hitmaker is making an iconic comeback with a steady stream of music on the ready, ready to prove his place once again in the Atlanta rap scene.

Can't wait to hear his next record? You won't have to wait long. His upcoming project, Already Legend, is scheduled to drop on September 19 through Think It's A Game Records.