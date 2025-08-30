This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: August 30

Aug. 30 has brought historic moments that have transformed hip-hop and R&B history. American rapper Maino was born on this day in 1973 in New York. After an arrest for his involvement in a drug-related kidnapping, Maino began rapping in prison, discovering a talent that would change his life. That talent allowed him to establish Hard Hustle Entertainment, his label, when he was released from prison in 2003.

While there are not many other members of the hip-hop community who share a birthday with Maino, "Grown-ish" actor Trevor Jackson and Westside Boogie are two notable names who were also born on Aug. 30.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On Aug. 30, the world got the opportunity to listen to new music from amazing artists:

Usher released his self-titled debut album, which hit No. 167 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S. It reached No. 4 on the U.S. Heatseekers Albums chart, and while it is not the US Billboard Top 100, it was still a fantastic achievement for the young up-and-comer. The album included several hugely popular singles like "Can U Get Wit It," "The Many Ways," and "Think of You." Of the three songs, "Think of You" had the most success, peaking at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Singles chart in 1995. The song also had success in the mainstream, climbing up the charts a fair amount. 2005: Emerging Chicago rapper Kanye West dropped Late Registration, his follow-up to The College Dropout, one of the best freshman albums ever made. It entered the U.S. Billboard 200 at No. 1, selling more than 860,000 copies during the first week. In 2006, the album won a GRAMMY for Best Rap Album. Critics were captivated by this collection's impressive sonic production and the rapper's lyrical honesty, which enabled him to connect with his listeners.

Cultural Milestones

Award ceremonies are an important part of hip-hop and R&B culture, as they recognize and validate the top artists in the industry. Here are some that happened on Aug. 30:

The MTV Music Video Awards took place in Los Angeles, California, with Nicki Minaj, ASAP Rocky, and other artists entertaining the crowd. Two notable rappers, Kendrick Lamar and Big Sean, were among the biggest names to win awards that day. 2020: A virtual MTV VMAs ceremony was held because of the global pandemic. Notable winners from the hip-hop and R&B world included The Weeknd, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat.

Industry Changes and Challenges

While the industry has lost a few artists on Aug. 30, others have made mistakes that landed them behind bars:

Chris Brown was arrested on charges of assault. The R&B singer had allegedly threatened a lady with a deadly weapon. 2024: Fatman Scoop collapsed on stage in Connecticut and passed away at 56. The rapper was popular on the hip-hop scene, having collaborated with big names such as Mariah Carey and Missy Elliott. Many artists paid tribute to him after his passing, including Elliott and GRAMMY Award-winning drummer Questlove.