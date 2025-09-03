Kid Cudi Opens Up About 10-Year Friendship With Timothée Chalamet in New Memoir

In his latest book, Cudi: The Memoir, Kid Cudi writes about his unexpected bond with Timothée Chalamet. Their paths crossed at a Montreal concert in 2014. Back then, Chalamet was still a teenager finding his way in the acting industry.

"I was like, 'Oh, cool, I'll meet little dude.' He's 17 at the time. I was like, 'Yeah, have him come through, have him bring his friends,'" said Kid Cudi to PEOPLE, adding "it was so cool to just hang out with him then and [have] us still be homies."

The two clicked when Chalamet felt crushed after his scenes in the 2014 movie Interstellar got trimmed down. Cudi stepped in with valuable words of support: "This is your destiny." You're gonna be fine, bro," he wrote in the book of his message to the actor.

What started as a chance to meet a fan turned into a real friendship. Years later, they worked side by side on Netflix's Don't Look Up and joined forces for Cudi's 2022 Entergalactic project. "It's a crazy thing, man. I love the fact that me and Timmy have this relationship that goes beyond the industry sh*t. We really homies," Cudi, now 41 years old, shared.

At Kid Cudi's milestone 40th celebration last year, Chalamet spoke from the heart. "If you know anything about me, he's my favorite artist. It's crazy to be at his birthday... I'm watching you as a friend and watching you as a fan, as I always have. Another year around the sun, continues to do amazing work," he said to the crowd.

The memoir digs into Kid Cudi's roots in Cleveland, his rise to stardom, and his current chapter as a family man. "I hope it gives [fans] some hope that you do come out on the other side and into the light and God puts us through things because he wants to teach us something," the music star mused about his book's message.

"It's always a lesson in there, always. Even if it doesn't seem like it could be possible, because in the moment, everything just seems like all is lost, you know what I mean? But if you really think about it, everything happens for a reason," he stated in his chat with PEOPLE.