This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 8

Sept. 8 has seen an impressive mix of milestones across both R&B and hip-hop history. On this day, Marvin Gaye stormed the charts with one of his most unforgettable singles. In the late '90s, a trio of hip-hop releases addressed various aspects of the genre. In later years, the day saw a best-selling book and a legal battle that drew global attention across the industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some songs redefine an era:

1973: Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On" climbed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. It became one of Motown's top-selling hits and cemented Gaye as the voice of soulful passion. Already respected for his socially conscious work, Gaye showed he could connect with audiences on a personal level, making this track a career-defining moment.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Sept. 8, 1998, proved busy for hip-hop fans, with three very different projects dropping on the same day:

1998: Canibus released his debut album, Can-I-Bus. Known for sharp battle rhymes and lyrical precision, he entered the genre with huge expectations. Despite mixed reviews, the album positioned him as one of the most technically skilled rappers of the time.

Canibus released his debut album, Can-I-Bus. Known for sharp battle rhymes and lyrical precision, he entered the genre with huge expectations. Despite mixed reviews, the album positioned him as one of the most technically skilled rappers of the time. 1998: Digital Underground returned with Who Got the Gravy? Their blend of humor and funk-driven beats still carried their trademark personality, even if the project didn't match the commercial highs of their earlier years.

Digital Underground returned with Who Got the Gravy? Their blend of humor and funk-driven beats still carried their trademark personality, even if the project didn't match the commercial highs of their earlier years. 1998: Skull Duggery dropped These Wicked Streets under the No Limit Records umbrella. With gritty storytelling and a Southern edge, it fit right in with the label's dominant late-'90s run.

Cultural Milestones

Hip-hop has always pushed beyond music, branching into books, business, and lifestyle. One Sept. 8 release just proved that:

2009: 50 Cent and Robert Greene published The 50th Law. The book was a mix of survival tips and bold ambition, using Greene's historical technique and real-life experiences. It showed how hip-hop perspectives could resonate with audiences well outside the genre.

50 Cent and Robert Greene published The 50th Law. The book was a mix of survival tips and bold ambition, using Greene's historical technique and real-life experiences. It showed how hip-hop perspectives could resonate with audiences well outside the genre. 2020: Juicy J and DJ Paul of Three 6 Mafia sued $uicideboy$ for $6.45 million, accusing them of misusing samples. The case showed how hard it is to own hip-hop, especially now that streaming is so popular.