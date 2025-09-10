Drake Drops New Single ‘Dog House’ with Yeat and Julia Wolf

At midnight on September 9, a new track was released on streaming platforms. "Dog House" marks the third release from Drake's upcoming ninth studio album, Iceman, this time bringing Yeat and Julia Wolf into the mix.

BNYX crafted the beat, which begins softly with Wolf's voice floating over the guitar strings. Then Drake strikes hard with a high-energy verse. "Shout out to her ex, he a crash out/Took too many pills, he a crash out/She in Hidden Hills in a glass house/ I like what I saw, and so I crashed out," the five-time GRAMMY winner raps in the chorus, with lyrics that appear to be a diss, according to Rolling Stone.

The track builds to Yeat's final punch: "F*ck a money tree, I'm a cash cow/If I ain't give a f*ck then, I don't give a f*ck now/ Got that lil' employee mad 'cause he fanned out."

On Instagram, Wolf could barely contain her excitement. "This is the craziest day of my life," she wrote on her story after the news broke. Minutes later, she doubled down on the track confirmation, adding "genuinely cannot believe this" to her stories, as reported by AllHipHop.

In a separate clip, she filmed her reaction to the song while with friends, and captioned it, “What the... How am I on a song with Drake and Yeat???”

Fans first caught wind of the song during episode three of Drake's Iceman YouTube livestream series. NBA star Kevin Durant stopped by that night. These streams have become the Canadian rapper's preferred way to share new music, much like his 2023 strategy for unveiling For All The Dogs.

Before "Dog House" came "Somebody Loves Me Pt. 2," with PartyNextDoor, "What Did I Miss," and a Central Cee team-up called "Which One." The full Iceman project is expected to drop in late 2025.

Right now, Drake's packing venues across Europe on his $ome $pecial $ongs 4 UK EU Tour. He'll rock the stage at Berlin's Uber Arena twice on September 11 and 14, and then hit Munich and Hamburg as the month winds down.