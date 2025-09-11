Ice Cube Hits the Road for First U.S. Tour in a Decade, New Album Drops Friday

After ten years away from US stages, rap icon Ice Cube kicked off his nationwide tour on September 4 in Brooklyn. His new album, Man Up, will drop on streaming platforms tomorrow, September 12. The Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour will light up venues across North America. from September to October.

"Truth to Power is more than a tour — it's a 40-year celebration," Ice Cube said in the tour announcement, as reported by ABC27 News. "The world needs truth. The people need power. And that's what my music brings. It's gonna be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I've ever done before."

His latest track, "Before Hip Hop," takes direct shots at social problems. "It's easy and lazy to look at what's going on in a lot of communities and blame hip hop for everything. But the reality is the violence, pain, and broken systems were already here. ‘Before Hip Hop' is calling out the revisionist, showing how crime and injustice existed long before hip hop music. We didn't cause it — we just called it,” the 56-year-old rapper stated.

Big arenas await the Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude Tour. He'll hit stages from Atlanta's State Farm to Houston's Toyota Center. Seattle's Climate Pledge and LA's Crypto.com Arena will also host shows until the end of September. The final stop? Toronto's Scotiabank Arena on October 9.