Redman Remembers Dating Faith Evans Before She Married Biggie

Here’s a little throwback you might not have expected: rapper and actor Redman once dated R&B legend Faith Evans back in the day.

While recently chatting with Acton Entertainment, the Jersey-born star was asked about how it felt to see his high school sweetheart marry The Notorious B.I.G.

“When she started her relationship with Biggie, I was jealous,” Redman joked. “First of all…Faith was my sister’s best friend, and I met Faith through my sister… Yeah, we were all young. Me and Faith was dating at a very young age before we got on. She’s always been a sweetheart to me.”

Early Days in Music

Redman said he even introduced Evans to Erick Sermon, though his rap crew wasn’t really mixing with R&B at the time. He admitted it was tough to help her career because he was still just getting started himself.

“She was amazing and still is today one of the best queens of R&B to me,” he said. “I wanted to put her on, but I was just getting on myself, so I really couldn’t do too much.”

No Hard Feelings

Even when Faith started dating Biggie, Redman explained that he wasn’t too bothered—he was busy riding the wave of his own rising career.

“When she started dating Biggie and stuff … I was doing my thing. I was already on tour wildin’ out with chicks, you know?” he remembered. “Me and her had split and parted ways, of course, but she would still come to see me. … Then she finally got on, and I was happy for her.”

Redman went on to explain how proud he was to see her shine: “So, when she dated Biggie, man, I was like, you know, Faith has always been a smart person. You know, she’s Brick City. She’s Jersey all day. So, of course, she’s going to move with good discernment. … Then they had a kid and I was just amazed at her outcome, like literally getting on, being successful, being part of one of the hottest rap crews at the time. I was, ‘Wow, she’s doing her thing.’ So only thing I can do was salute her, pray for her and wish her the best.”

Confirmed by Faith