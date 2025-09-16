Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Steal Spotlight at NYFW With Matching Outfits

On September 12, Cardi B, 32, and her daughter Kulture, 7, turned heads at the Alexander Wang Spring 2026 show in New York City. The pair strutted in matching brown faux fur, making a bold "twinning" statement. Cardi B chose a thick imitation fur coat paired with tall boots, while her mini-me wore a faux fur skirt with a black top. They posed for pictures before sitting by Martha Stewart at the event.

Big names filled the room. Tiffany Haddish made an entrance as June Ambrose caught eyes, and Alton Mason struck poses. The controversial scammer Anna Delvey mixed with the crowd. Little Kulture was getting her first taste of high fashion's decadent runway glamour.

The "Bodak Yellow" artist Cardi keeps pushing forward. Her new album, Am I The Drama?, drops September 19. She's taken to the streets, selling copies to fans on subways and sidewalks. Last week on Instagram, she added pictures of her grassroots sales push. "My label said I gotta get out in these streets and sell this album," People reported. In one of those Instagram posts, Cardi, who used to be an exotic dancer, begged fans to buy the record "so I don't get sent back to the strip club."