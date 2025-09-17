This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 17

Many moments from Sept. 17 have changed the hip-hop and R&B industry. This date has seen the release of multiple hits, including "Stuck In A Dream" by Lil Mosey and Gunna in 2019. The song entered the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 62.

"My N***a" by YG, Jeezy, and Rich Homie Quan was also dropped on this date in 2013. This track from YG's debut album My Krazy Life reached No. 19 on the Hot 100. On the same day, Jhené Aiko released "Bed Peace," featuring American actor and comedian Childish Gambino. Despite being well-received by fans, the song didn't enter the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

On Sept. 17, a few notable albums were released:

1991: Mariah Carey released Emotions, her second studio album, which debuted at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200. Unsurprisingly, this album sold over 7 million copies worldwide.

Cultural Milestones

The industry saw these cultural milestones on Sept. 17:

1966: Barbadian-American rapper Doug E. Fresh was born. He is known for his exemplary beatboxing skills, which have earned him the moniker "The Human Beat Box."

Industry Changes and Challenges

These events from Sept. 17 have transformed the hip-hop and R&B industry:

2016: Coolio, a former member of WC and the Maad Circle, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on suspicion of gun possession. Initially, another man claimed the weapon, but the authorities later discovered it belonged to the rapper, who died at 59 in 2022.

