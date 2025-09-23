Brandy Records Studio Cover of Kehlani Song Ahead of Tour Launch

Brandy put her own spin on Kehlani's "Folded" through a fresh studio take posted to social media last week. The recording comes as she readies for her upcoming The Boy Is Mine tour.

"While I'm busy getting ready for the almost sold out 'The Boy Is Mine Tour,' I took a little break from rehearsal to hop on the hottest song of the summer — my lil sis @kehlani 'Folded,'" wrote Brandy in her Instagram post. "Adding some Brandy sauce to the mix feels so special because Kehlani is truly like my little sister, and I love her so much."

The cover struck a chord with Kehlani. "You all know I'm somewhere on the floor in a puddle of tears right? She claimed me as her rightful child and said it's the song of the summer and for that? I may just need to go on vacation for like 2 years," she said on The Shade Room's Instagram post.

Her distinct vocal style shines through the track's original beat, and the internet lit up with praise. One fan account, @jayt.music, stated, "Brandy is without a doubt the most influential vocalist in RnB in the last 20 years. Everybody has took a piece of her style in the full moon album." Another, @bmarmusic, had this to say about the star's talent: "That Brandy tone, vocal stacking, and adlib interaction is CLASSIC. I know the booth LOVES to see you coming!!!"

This marks a return to headlines for the GRAMMY winner after her brother Ray J spoke about their strained bond during a candid chat on Drop the Lo, admitting feeling like "an embarrassment" and mentioning they hadn't talked in some time.