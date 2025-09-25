The Rise of GloRilla: How She Broke Through the Rap Game

With a GRAMMY nomination and a couple of top 40 hits, GloRilla, born Gloria Hallelujah Woods, is one of the leading hip-hop artists gaining significant influence in the music industry. While her musical journey began in her local church choir, she laid the foundation for her success as a rapper while building a substantial social media fan base, posting one freestyle video after another on social media.

The Power of Raw Talent: GloRilla's Freestyle Foundation Before Fame

GloRilla, born in Memphis, Tennessee, had always known she wanted to pursue a music career, even from a young age. Her parents were devout Christians who fueled her passion for the art when they introduced her to several renowned gospel singers, including Donnie McClurkin and Kirk Franklin. They encouraged her and her nine siblings to attend church, where she joined the choir and found a platform to showcase her singing skills.

As she told The Hilltop in 2022, after performing at Howard University, GloRilla lost her singing voice during her teen years due to smoking. However, she never gave up on her dream of becoming one of the world's best musicians. Instead, it prompted her to shift her focus to hip-hop.

"I used to sing in church, but then I lost my voice when I got to high school because I started smoking, so I just started rapping," the rapper said.

GloRilla began rapping at the age of 16. She took inspiration from other rappers, like Chief Keef, Soulja Boy, and Lil Wayne. She took advantage of community challenges, which allowed her to showcase her talent and express her struggles as a young artist.

GloRilla's Challenges Before Fame

Like many great singers, GloRilla didn't have an easy life before fame. When money was tight, she held multiple jobs at companies such as Walmart, Checkers, and FedEx to earn as much as possible to support her career.

Sometimes, she couldn't afford essentials, including housing and cars. Despite her struggles, she persevered.

As GloRilla continued to share her freestyle videos online, fans fell in love with her authenticity and natural charisma. Many were impressed with her innate lyrical prowess and stage presence. Talking to The Hilltop, one of her fans, Aniyah Taylor, described her as a good entertainer.

"She was great, she came out with good energy and tried to hype the crowd even though we were tired," Taylor said.

Undoubtedly, GloRilla's early struggles made her more resilient, sowing the seeds of her career success. Her charm and raw talent also helped amplify her reach and influence in the hip-hop industry.

Social Media Platforms That Showcased Her Early Talent

With over 3 million followers as of this writing, GloRilla capitalizes on TikTok to promote her music. This is a smart move, according to the 2023 Music Impact Report, as the platform makes music content more discoverable.

In fact, according to Music Business Worldwide, up to 75% of TikTok users said they discover new talent on the platform. Most of them preferred short, catchy videos, freestyle snippets, and behind-the-scenes moments.

Initially, GloRilla shared her early freestyle content on TikTok. This expanded her fan base and established her as a rising talent in hip-hop. She continues to post clips to generate excitement around her new music.

Besides TikTok, GloRilla leveraged other social media platforms to reach her fans. These included YouTube (where she currently has over 2 million subscribers), X, and Instagram. These websites gave her as much exposure as other rappers, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Sexxy Red, and Latto.

The Role of Hip-Hop Media in Amplifying Her Content

GloRilla's use of social media before she became famous isn't the only factor that increased her chances of success in the rap industry. Popular hip-hop media outlets recognized her talent and shared her early content.

For example, HotNewHipHop, a renowned Canadian online publication, has a GloRilla section where fans can find her music content and news. Others that have featured the "Typa" artist include The New York Times, BBC, and Vibe.

The media attention GloRilla has received and continues to receive has validated her talent and enhanced her credibility.

Moments That Defined Her Rise

GloRilla had some viral moments before fame that put her on most people's radar today. Her breakout single, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," gained popularity in 2022, resulting in the creation of the viral #FNFChallenge on TikTok and the launch of her mainstream career.

At the time of this writing, the "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" music video had nearly 100 million views on YouTube and was nominated for Best Rap Performance at the 2023 GRAMMY Awards. This was GloRilla's first GRAMMY nomination, and she couldn't contain her excitement as she shared the good news on X:

"The same song they was clowning me & my friends about saying we was Ugly & Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy !!!!!!!!! WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL" GloRilla posted.

The success of GloRilla's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" was just the beginning. Her debut studio album, GLORIOUS, which she released in 2024, peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

The Blueprint: What GloRilla's Journey Teaches Aspiring Artists

New artists can learn a lot from GloRilla's underground freestyle videos and resilience. Her musical journey demonstrates the importance of artists sharing their content on accessible platforms, such as TikTok, and staying true to their vision. Being authentic and engaging fans on social media is also essential to building a substantial fan base.