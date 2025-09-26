This Day in Hip Hop & R&B History: September 26

Sept. 26 is a significant day in hip-hop and R&B. It's the birthday of Christina Milian, born in 1981 and best known for her 2004 hit single "Dip It Low," which reached No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the U.K. Official Singles Chart.

Ras Kass was also born on this day in 1973. Kass is a member of the hip-hop supergroup The HRSMN, alongside Kurupt, Killah Priest, and Canibus, which has released two albums: The Horsemen Project (2003) and The Last Ride (2021). He has also released solo projects, including his album Rasassination, which peaked at No. 63 on the Billboard 200 and No. 11 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Several artists achieved important career milestones on Sept. 26:

1987: Michael Jackson's Bad started a six-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It would be the first album in history to spawn five No. 1 U.S. singles and was the world's best-selling album in 1987 and 1988.

Michael Jackson's Bad started a six-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. It would be the first album in history to spawn five No. 1 U.S. singles and was the world's best-selling album in 1987 and 1988. 1987: Whitney Houston's "Didn't We Almost Have It All" topped the Billboard Hot 100, becoming her fifth of seven consecutive No. 1 hits. The single also reached the top five in Canada and Ireland.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Several artists released highly successful albums on Sept. 26:

1994: Thug Life dropped their only group album, Thug Life, Volume 1. Featuring guest appearances from Nate Dogg and Y.N.V, it debuted at No. 42 on the Billboard 200 and received a Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

1995: Kool G Rap released his critically acclaimed debut album, 4,5,6, via Cold Chillin' Records. It peaked at No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and topped Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

2000: Black Eyed Peas released their second album, Bridging the Gap, through Interscope Records. It reached No. 67 on the Billboard 200 and No. 40 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart.

Black Eyed Peas released their second album, Bridging the Gap, through Interscope Records. It reached No. 67 on the Billboard 200 and No. 40 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. 2006: Ludacris dropped his sixth album, Release Therapy, featuring Young Jeezy, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell Williams, Pimp C, and Bobby Valentino. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, selling over 309,000 copies in its first week, and won Best Rap Album at the 49th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Sept. 26 was marked by these low moments:

2015: Fetty Wap was knocked down by a car while riding his bike in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. The "Trap Queen" hitmaker suffered injuries to his left leg.

Fetty Wap was knocked down by a car while riding his bike in his hometown of Paterson, New Jersey. The "Trap Queen" hitmaker suffered injuries to his left leg. 2024: K'Naan was charged with sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s in a hotel room in Quebec. The "Wavin' Flag" rapper was alleged to have committed the crime in July 2010.