Cardi B in Raleigh: Win Tickets Here

Cardi B is bringing her one-of-a-kind energy, hits, and stage presence to Lenovo Center Raleigh on Saturday, April 11, 2026 - and Foxy 99 wants to put you in the crowd. We’re giving away a pair of tickets so you and your bestie can experience the night together.

Picture it: the lights go down, the beat drops, and Cardi B steps on stage. You’re there, surrounded by thousands of fans, singing every word to the songs that have been the soundtrack to your playlists. From the anthems that keep you moving to the tracks you play on repeat, this is your chance to hear them live, up close, and in the moment.

Winning means more than just tickets - it’s about creating memories you’ll talk about long after the final encore. Whether it’s planning your outfit, hitting the road with your concert crew, or snapping that first pic when you walk into the arena, this night will be unforgettable.

Here’s what’s up for grabs:

🎶 Two tickets to see Cardi B live at Lenovo Center Raleigh on April 11, 2026

🙌 An unforgettable night filled with music, energy, and one of hip hop’s biggest stars

This is your chance to turn an ordinary weekend into an experience you’ll never forget.