Cardi B & Latto Reunite for ‘ErrTime’ Remix in ‘Am I The Drama?’ Bonus Edition

Cardi B released an "ErrTime" remix with Latto on September 24, 2025. The track joins her new album, Am I The Drama?, as part of its deluxe edition.

The collaboration hits streaming just 48 hours after Cardi's "Don't Do Too Much" track went live. While keeping the first verse intact, the remix adds Latto's fresh take, a nod to her mention in the original cut.

"Pop out, brand new body like I'm Carti in this motherf**ker/ B**ch, I'm giving belt out like karate in this motherf**ker," raps Latto in her verse.

Both artists strike hard with their lines. Cardi B cuts deep: "If I take your n**a, I don't wanna hear no cryin'/ Cause I ain't say s**t when h**s was out here f**n' mine."

This marks their second musical union. Their first hit, "Put It On Da Floor Again," shot to number 13 on Billboard's Hot 100 in 2023. The track went platinum, as certified by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Atlantic Records dropped Am I The Drama? on September 19, 2025. The album spans 23 tracks with guest spots by Janet Jackson, Selena Gomez, Lizzo, Tyla, and Kehlani. Initial projections from Hits Daily Double suggest sales between 125,000 and 150,000 album-equivalent units for week one. New estimates hint at possible 200,000 unit sales.

2 Chainz showed support with a simple "Das hard" comment on social media posts about the drop.