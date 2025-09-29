‘The Simpsons 2’ Bumps Marvel Film From Disney’s 2027 Lineup

20th Century Studios has locked in July 23, 2027 for "The Simpsons 2," bumping a Marvel film from the slot. After 20 years, everyone's favorite Springfield family is heading back to the big screen.

The animated sequel takes over the summer spot previously reserved for an untitled Marvel movie. The move opens up a big gap between "Avengers: Doomsday" in late 2026 and "Avengers: Secret Wars" the following winter.

The first Simpsons movie - released in 2007 - blew past expectations, pulling in $536 million at the box office on a $75 million budget. It broke records for animated movie openings and TV show adaptations, landing at number eight worldwide that year.

The promo campaign for the 2027 version began with a simple but witty teaser on Instagram - a pink donut with the message "Homer's coming back for seconds." This calls back to the original movie's successful donut-focused marketing.

The TV show keeps breaking records as the longest-running animated series and sitcom ever. The network has it locked in through season 40, ending in 2029.

Disney+ has changed how people watch the show. Streaming access around the world keeps drawing new fans into Springfield's wacky universe.

"Now instead of the kids watching it on local TV in the afternoon, they can just watch it all, all the time, all day, all forever," said showrunner Matt Selman to Variety.