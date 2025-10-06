Jagged Edge Sets Off On 17-City ‘Cuffing Season Tour’ With Lloyd, Eric Bellinger

Jagged Edge hits the road on November 6 for their North American run. The Cuffing Season Tour starts at Ontario's Toyota Arena, with Lloyd and Eric Bellinger joining the lineup. The final show is set for Houston's Smart Financial Centre on December 20.

Crowds across the U.S. and Canada will fill major venues. The setlist packs fan favorites — "I Gotta Be" thunders through arenas, while "Walked Outta Heaven" brings soulful moments. "He Can't Love U" and "Put A Little Umph In It" round out their signature hits.

Fresh off their Valentine's Day drop, All Original Parts: Volume 1, the group shared with Rated R&B: "All Original Parts: Volume 1 is more than an album — the title plays off of our group history with having all original members and staying together for almost 30 years."

Support act Lloyd struck gold in 2024. His 2007 release, Street Love, hit platinum status, earning him six new RIAA nods. Eric Bellinger's latest work, It All Makes Sense, was released on September 26, featuring collaborations with Tiwa Savage and others.

The tour snakes through Oakland's streets on November 8. Phoenix gets its turn on November 9. San Antonio rocks on November 13, followed by Austin on the 16th. Southern stops include Birmingham (November 21), Memphis (23rd), and Nashville (25th). The December stretch hits Miami Beach, St. Petersburg, Virginia Beach, Philadelphia, Wallingford, Toronto, Chicago, and New Orleans.

This marks their second 2025 stint, following the spring's J.E. Heartbreak 25th Anniversary shows.