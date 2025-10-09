Mýa Clears the Air on ‘Lady Marmalade’ Drama

If you’ve ever heard the whispers about the “Lady Marmalade” music video, you probably know the story. Christina Aguilera, Pink, Lil’ Kim, and Mýa, four powerhouse singers in one video, and the rumors practically wrote themselves: catfights, diva drama, and tension so thick you could cut it with a feather boa.

But according to Mýa, that’s just not how it went down.

“I personally never witnessed any catfights, nothing,” Mýa shared with PEOPLE during an interview. “Whatever was supposedly going on, I had no eyes. I had no ears to even have a clue — that's if it existed at all.”

Pink, Christina, and the Rumor Mill

For years, most of the drama chatter has circled around Christina Aguilera and Pink. Aguilera, now 44, shut that down in a 2021 Cosmopolitan interview. “There was no drama whatsoever when all of us were on that stage together,” she said. “We just all got into our zones, our own zones, our own place as artists. We were all super professional. I think the overall goal was to go big or go home.”

Pink has been more blunt about her experience, once admitting the shoot was her “least favorite” because of “some annoying things happening.” But even she has made it clear that time heals all wounds. “To Christina — you know where we stand,” she wrote on Instagram in 2023. “Resolved. Onwards and upwards.”

Recording the Hit

While the “Lady Marmalade” video is remembered for corsets, feathers, and flashy choreography, the recording process was surprisingly separate. “We all got it done,” Mýa explained. “We walked in the studio. We laid backgrounds. We did our leads in separate sessions. I think everyone had a schedule and was on tour and doing things at the time.”

Mýa revealed she was the first to step into the booth. “I went first because nobody wanted to volunteer, and I'm pretty shy, but none of us were raising our hands. So I just jumped in. I said, ‘I'll go first.’”

Looking Back, Moving Forward

These days, Mýa is celebrating another big milestone: the 25th anniversary of her album Fear of Flying and its breakout hit “Case of the Ex.” She’s also turning the page with new music. Her latest single, “Face to Face,” comes with a video that shows her reflecting on her past while embracing the future.

“I wanted everyone to see themselves in different stages and, literally, give permission or inspire people to look within, but also, at different versions of themselves because that's what life is all about,” she told PEOPLE.

She describes the track as both soulful and confident. “‘Face to Face’ is a very, very high vibrational record. It's all about self-reflection, introspection, healing, but also reassurance. It's a spiritual song, even though it has a bit of swag. I call it my spiritual flex song.”

In her own words, it is about “looking at yourself with accountability and doing the work.”

From Feathers to Future

So while the internet may never stop spinning stories about corsets and diva drama, Mýa’s memories paint a different picture: four artists coming together, laughing over Mexican food, learning tough choreography, and delivering one of the most unforgettable music videos of the early 2000s.